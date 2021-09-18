Pirates Have Streak Snapped by Florida International





Next match: against Middle Tennessee 17/9/2021 | 4:30 p.m. SWOOPLife Live JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Junior Madeline Matheny (Wilmington, Del.) had a top 13 killings, but the Seton Hall women’s volleyball team fell to Florida International, 3-0 (18-25, 20-25, 23-25), on Friday, capturing its winning streak of seven matches. Matheny had a great match, recording 13 murders, a .310 attack percentage and seven excavations. Second Taylor Jakubowski (Lake in the Hills, Ill.) scored a double-double with 11 assists and 10 saves. Freshman Anna Holland (Waukesha, Wis.) again led the Hall in excavations. It ended with 11. SET 1: The opening group was a close, back-and-forth affair. With the equalizer in the early four, Seton Hall scored four points in a row and one goal advantage Amanda Rachwal (Bethlehem, Pa.) AND Reagan Hopp (Carmel, Ind.) gave it an 8-4 advantage. FIU came back, however, and scored five straight to take a 9-8 lead. From there, neither team achieved a lead of more than two points until the Panthers took control late. An FIU service error pulled Hall within one, 17-16, but Florida International scored five of the next six points to take a 22-17 lead on the road to a 25-18 victory. The Pirates mostly defeated themselves in the first set, recording 10 attack errors on the way to an attack percentage of -086. SET 2:

Continued kills by Lucas reduced Hall’s deficit to 4-3 at the start of set two, but Florida International responded with a 7-0 run to take a 11-3 command lead. The Panther exploded at 10-1 before a murder Jenna Walsh (Ranch Foothill, Calif.) and blocks from Hopp and Madison Frusha (Huntsville, Texas) snaps the run. Down 20-13, the Pirates scored three times in a row, including one-on-one killings by Rachwal to reduce their deficit to 20-16. The hall could not be approached, however, and fell, 25-20, in set two. SET 3: Seton Hall scored four of the first five points to start the third set. After the FIU closed the gap, neither team was able to retreat or take a lead of more than two points. With the score equal at 14, the Pirates scored three in a row, and blocks from Walsh and Frusha gave the Pirates a 17-14 lead. With The Hall leading 19-16, the teams began trading mini-runs. FIU scored three in a row to tie the score at 19 and force a Pirate timeout. Outside the break, Hall did the same to seek their advantage, 22-19. After Panther time, FIU scored six of the last seven points to win the set, 25-23, and claim the match. Within numbers: Matheny had 13 high games, a .310 attack percentage and seven digs.

Jakubowski had 11 assists and 10 saves.

Holland had 11 top digs in the team to do with four assists.

Second Cagla Bengi (Bursa, Turkey) scored 14 assists for a senior team to do with four excavations.

scored 14 assists for a senior team to do with four excavations. Seton Hall recorded a .070 attack percentage per game, while Florida International attacked at .269.

The Pirates had 33 murders, while the Panthers recorded 41.

Seton Hall finished with 42 excavations, while FIU had 46.

The Pirates had 7.0 total blocks, while Florida International had 9.0. NEWS & SH NOTES: Seton Hall drops to 7-4 in the new season and his seven-game winning streak has been interrupted. Florida International improves to 3-5.

This was the first meeting ever between Seton Hall and Florida International.

Seton Hall falls to 4-3 this season in a three-set match.

This is only the second time this season that Seton Hall is out of the block.

Jakubowski’s double is her fifth of the year and 12thth of her career. NEXT: Seton Hall will return to action later today when the UNF Invitation continues. The Pirates will face Middle Tennessee at 4:30 p.m.

