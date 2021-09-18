International
Hamilton police uncover suspected descriptions, seize vehicles linked to Faqir Ali’s abduction
Two suspected vehicles have been found by police in connection with the abduction of a Hamilton resident and the gun death of his son.
Murder detectives say the first of two black Ford Edge SUVs was found shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday on Boulevard Beach, not far from the Burlington Lift Bridge on the same day as the home invasion of Mount Hope. .
Read more:
1 dead, 2 in hospital after Hamilton, Ont. invasion and kidnapping of the house
The time and place of the confiscation of the second vehicle have not been made known.
In an update Friday in front of Hamilton Central Police Station, Det. Sgt Steve Berezuik said the first vehicle is being examined for evidence and that they now know that three men are suspects in the case.
However, Berezuik says investigators have “vague” descriptions of the two men so far.
“The first suspect is a black male: one leg, one thinner body, thinner, darker skin, darker pants and one darker suspect,” Berezuik said.
“Number two is a black man wearing a gray tracksuit and a headdress, which is described by witnesses as a ‘cloth’.”
The detective said the three men were last seen fleeing Niagara on Eastport Drive towards Nikola Tesla Boulevard in their second SUV.
Read more:
Brantford police charge pensioner resident with manslaughter after female resident dies
Victim Faqir Ali and one of his two sons shot during the attack are recovering in hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.
Ali’s other son, Hasnain Ali, 21, was killed when the suspects executed a targeted raid on Ali’s residence before 3 a.m. Thursday.
Detectives say two of the suspects’ took Ali by force and most likely dragged him into one of the dark SUVs.
Around 9 a.m., about six hours after the abduction, Hamilton police found Ali with life-threatening wounds on Beach Boulevard near QEW.
assethis websiteand furtherFacebook, Faqir Ali describes himself as a lawyer, businessman, spiritual leader and public figure.
According to a law firm in Mississauga, Ali owed almost $ 12,000 in damages and legal costs from an outstanding loan agreement.
Read more:
Brantford, Ont. the man facing murder charge after the alleged attack victim dies in hospital
In 2018 Asmall claims that the court judge ordered him to pay, but he did not pay.
Ethe law firm posted about the outstanding debtand published his Glancaster Road address on their website.
Berezuik said police have no motive yet and that Ali’s recovery would be “primary” for the investigation.
“So this is something we want to know,” Berezuik said. “We want an answer to that. I can’t wait for an opportunity to talk to Mr. Ali. He is still recovering in hospital.”
Read more:
Police are investigating the fatal shooting on King Street West in Hamilton
The detective said he and others from the murder are now learning who Ali was (the family was not previously known to police) and could not give any other answer on the nature of the incident.
“I know from the time I have known the family, which is not long, that he held what would be considered a prominent status at home and in India,” Berezuik said.
Faqir’s wife and daughter were at home at the time of the attack, however, neither was injured, according to Berezuik.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8199164/suspects-vehicles-kidnapping-faqir-ali-hamilton/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]