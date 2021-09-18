Hamilton police uncover suspected descriptions, seize vehicles linked to Faqir Ali’s abduction

Two suspected vehicles have been found by police in connection with the abduction of a Hamilton resident and the gun death of his son.

Murder detectives say the first of two black Ford Edge SUVs was found shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday on Boulevard Beach, not far from the Burlington Lift Bridge on the same day as the home invasion of Mount Hope. .

The time and place of the confiscation of the second vehicle have not been made known.

In an update Friday in front of Hamilton Central Police Station, Det. Sgt Steve Berezuik said the first vehicle is being examined for evidence and that they now know that three men are suspects in the case.

However, Berezuik says investigators have “vague” descriptions of the two men so far.

“The first suspect is a black male: one leg, one thinner body, thinner, darker skin, darker pants and one darker suspect,” Berezuik said.

Det. Sgt Steve Berezuik updates the kidnapping of Faqir Ali and the murder of the victim’s son, in front of Hamilton Central Station on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Global news



“Number two is a black man wearing a gray tracksuit and a headdress, which is described by witnesses as a ‘cloth’.”

The detective said the three men were last seen fleeing Niagara on Eastport Drive towards Nikola Tesla Boulevard in their second SUV.

Victim Faqir Ali and one of his two sons shot during the attack are recovering in hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

Ali’s other son, Hasnain Ali, 21, was killed when the suspects executed a targeted raid on Ali’s residence before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives say two of the suspects’ took Ali by force and most likely dragged him into one of the dark SUVs.

Hamilton police are investigating a kidnapping and raid on a house in Mount Hope. Two men were shot and one was forcibly removed from the house. Police are appealing for help in finding 63-year-old Faqir Ali. If seen, call 911 immediately. Read more: https://t.co/nw60vBpyin – Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 16, 2021

Around 9 a.m., about six hours after the abduction, Hamilton police found Ali with life-threatening wounds on Beach Boulevard near QEW.

assethis websiteand furtherFacebook, Faqir Ali describes himself as a lawyer, businessman, spiritual leader and public figure.

According to a law firm in Mississauga, Ali owed almost $ 12,000 in damages and legal costs from an outstanding loan agreement.

In 2018 Asmall claims that the court judge ordered him to pay, but he did not pay.

Ethe law firm posted about the outstanding debtand published his Glancaster Road address on their website.

Berezuik said police have no motive yet and that Ali’s recovery would be “primary” for the investigation.

“So this is something we want to know,” Berezuik said. “We want an answer to that. I can’t wait for an opportunity to talk to Mr. Ali. He is still recovering in hospital.”

The detective said he and others from the murder are now learning who Ali was (the family was not previously known to police) and could not give any other answer on the nature of the incident.

“I know from the time I have known the family, which is not long, that he held what would be considered a prominent status at home and in India,” Berezuik said.

Faqir’s wife and daughter were at home at the time of the attack, however, neither was injured, according to Berezuik.

