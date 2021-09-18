“Trudeau is bad for Canada,” says Singh as liberal leader urges progressives to unite

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh launched his most outspoken attack to date on his liberal opponent, saying Justin Trudeau is a failed leader who is “bad for Canada”.

Trudeau, meanwhile, dismissed the NDP as a frivolous option, saying the NDP has presented a vague plan to spend $ 200 billion more over the next five years, providing some details.

“We think Mr Trudeau is bad for Canada because he has failed in the crisis and made things worse, not better,” Singh said, condemning Trudeau for voting against NDP non-binding motions in pharmacies and care homes long term.

Singh also noted higher greenhouse gas emissions and a tax system he said was prone to “ultra-rich”.

“He is bad for Canada. He was a big failure,” Singh told Trudeau.

SEE: Singh says’ Mr. Trudeau is bad for Canada ‘

Jagmeet Singh: ‘Z. Trudeau is bad for Canada … Mr O’Toole is also bad for Canada ‘ NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says both Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole are “bad for Canada”. He was asked by reporters if there is any party he would not work with if Monday’s vote elects a minority government. 0:41

With just three days left in the 44th general election, Singh and Trudeau are trying to increase support among progressive voters who can decide which party governs the country after Monday’s vote.

Trudeau wants a majority government. Meanwhile, Sinh is trying to avoid a repeat of the last election, which saw the PND crater, leading to the loss of 15 seats.

Trudeau said a vote for the NDP would be a vote for the Conservatives because the split could put Erin O’Toole in the Prime Minister’s Office. Singh said left-wing voters should not fall for liberal pressure tactics.

“The Liberal Party is not only the only party that can stop the Conservatives, but we are also the only party with a real plan to get things done,” Trudeau said, pointing to experts who have criticized the NDP climate plan as unrealistic.

“Progressives are rightly concerned. I know there are a lot of people out there who have been torn apart. You do not have to make an impossible choice and vote strategically. You can actually vote for the party that will stop “Conservatives and move forward with the strongest plan to get things done.”

Trudeau spurred the election last month, saying opposition parties have blocked the liberal agenda by delaying government bills and disrupting the work of parliamentary committees.

SEE: A summary of the leaders’ whereabouts on the 34th day of the campaign

A summary of where the leaders were on the 34th Day of the campaign Green Party leader Annamie Paul, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole were all in Ontario. People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier is heading to Alberta. Bloc leader Yves-Franois Blanchet stayed in Quebec while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visited Nova Scotia. 7:28

Since the election call, Trudeau has been repeatedly asked to explain why he is sending Canadians to the polls during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The CBC pollster suggests some liberal supporters were shocked in Trudeau after the start of the campaign and the majority government the party wanted could now be out of reach.

Asked on Friday how he would deal with another minority government, Trudeau said he was urging voters to return as many Liberal MPs as possible to prevent that outcome.

Singh avoids questions today about concessions he would try to get out of the next government in exchange for the NDP’s reliance on trust motions.

Singh said he had not thought so much because he was running for prime minister. Polls suggest the NDP will be under pressure to do better than third place, let alone form a government.

Asked today why his campaign failed to reach more voters, Singh said the election is not over.

“We are working hard and Liberals often take people’s votes for granted,” he said. “I am always prepared to work hard.”