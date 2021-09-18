Delta State will host the 8th Annual International Blues Conference on October 1

KLEVELAND, miss.Delta State University will continue its celebration of blues art through science, lecturing and music throughout 8th Annual International Blues Conference (ICOB) virtual event.

Scheduled for Friday, October 1, 2021, this year’s conference will be available through the award-winning platform, events and conferences, Whova, providing participants with a perfect online experience and on-demand access.

The Spirit of the Blues conference theme explores the connections between the blues, the gospel, and the spirituals as interrelated traditions of African-American music in the Mississippi Delta and beyond. The Blues Spirit Initiative is supported by a grant from the Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative National Park Services for the Delta States Center for Culture and Learning.

Performances and presenters included include Grammy-nominated Jontavious Willis, Coahoma Community College Gospel Choir, Rev. Fr. Dr. Dwight Andrews and Annette Hollowell.

Online registration is now open to the DSU community and the general public at www.deltastate.edu/blues. Registration is free for Delta State students, faculty, and staff members.

While live music is the best, one positive of the virtual platform is that any recorder will be able to watch shows, presentations, letters and keynote addresses in real time and again whenever they wish until October 31, 2021, said co -Conference President Don Allan Mitchell, Associate Professor of English at Delta State.

The online platform is interactive, allowing guests and presenters to interact in real time, and includes fun competitions and other features to encourage virtual participation. The virtual format is especially useful for Delta State students, who will have access to a treasure trove of gospel music and blues discussion, he added.

The conference will begin Friday morning with shows linking the Black Gospel tradition with the blues.

Our lead solo performer, Jontavious Willis, will play an evangelical ensemble Friday morning, said conference co-chair Dr. Shelley Collins, professor of music at Delta State. As of our 2017 conference, he was a Grammy nominee for his blues album Spectacular class. Legendary bluesman Taj Mahal has nicknamed him Jontavious The Wunderkind for his extraordinary song, composition and guitar playing.

Attendees will also enjoy performances by one of the conference favorites, the Coahoma Community of Clarksdale College Concert Choir, Miss.

The Coahoma Community College Concert Choir was a big hit when they performed at ICOB in 2018. This summer they were filmed for a series of trips on CNN, and they turned down the producer, so they were happy to have them again. for the 2021 conference, Collins said.

The afternoon will feature academic presentations, including a keynote address by Rev. Fr. Dr. Dwight Andrews, professor of music theory and African-American music at Emory University and senior minister of the First Congregational Church in Atlanta.

Dr. Andrews was recently featured for his work on the documentary The Black Church on PBS with renowned Harvard historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Collins said. He was the director of music for August Wilsons for several Broadway productions and helped establish him as one of America’s top 20 countries.th playwrights of the century.

In addition, lawyer, social activist and producer of black traditional music for live music venues Annette Hollowell will offer special presentations exploring the business side of Black music.

Annette Hollowell is the caller to the Foxfire Blues Assembly, on her family farm. This farm, Foxfire Ranch, has become a space for attraction, deep learning and celebration of Black rural culture, as well as a resource for artists, healers and lovers of justice, Collins said.

She also produces a regular series of Sunday night shows at Foxfire Ranch, so she serves many roles on the Mississippi music scene, she added.

Other topics that will be explored during the conference include blues; African diaspora music; Black music traditions and influences on American music and culture; the influence of blues, gospel, spirituals and soul music; Black music as protest and social commentary; and Black artists and the music industry.

All academic presentations will be recorded and will be available for access upon request.

ICOB 2021 will kick off with a pre-conference concert on September 30 at the Delta States Bologna Performing Arts Center (BPAC), featuring SHAKE & HOLLA: Grammy-nominated and Blues Music Award-winning North Mississippi Allstars, along with legendary Renaissance band from brass and Cedric Burnside.

Concert tickets are not included in the conference registration and can be purchased at bolognapac.com or by calling (662) 846-4626.

To learn more about the International Blues Conference, view past conferences or sign up for this event of the year, visit www.deltastate.edu/blues.

For questions, please e-mail [email protected]