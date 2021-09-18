



ALGIER AbT Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who joined the fight against French colonial rule in the 1950s, became foreign minister at the age of 26, went into exile on corruption charges and then returned to help lead the nation out of the civil war. , has died, state television reported. Friday. He was 84 years old. Mr Bouteflika, who was forced out of the presidency in 2019, led Algeria for 20 years, longer than any of his predecessors. After suffering a stroke in early 2013, he spent two and a half months in a French military hospital and many more months recovering. After the coup, Mr Bouteflika was rarely seen in public or on television, leaving the impression on many that the country was being governed by his inner circle, which was suspected of numerous corruption scandals.

Despite his health problems, he insisted on running for a fourth term in the April 2014 elections, a decision that divided the country’s ruling elite, army and intelligence apparatus. The main opposition parties in Algeria refused to run in the election, and when he returned to power with 81 percent of the vote, they refused to recognize the result. Mr. Bouteflika nevertheless remained in power, deciding by written directive and occasionally taking on foreign personalities. The protests erupted in late February 2019, when it was announced that Mr Bouteflika would run for a fifth term in the elections scheduled for 18 April. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators peacefully processed in central Algeria on March 1, chanting Bye, Bye, Bouteflika and No fifth term! amid news reports that he had left the country for medical tests in Geneva. By April of that year, popular unrest forced his resignation. He was born to Algerian parents on March 2, 1937, in Oudja, Morocco, then a French protectorate, where he grew up and went to school. (His Moroccan beginnings are not usually mentioned in his official Algerian biography.) At the age of 20 he joined the National Liberation Army in its uprising against the French colonial administration of Algeria and served in the so-called Border Army, which operated from Moroccan territory. He became a close assistant to the revolutionary leader Houari Boumedienewith

After Algeria gained independence in 1962, Mr. Bouteflika was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports in the government of Ahmed Ben Bella, Algeria elected as the first president. He led Algerian delegations in negotiations with the French in 1963 and was appointed foreign minister that year. In 1965 he was a key actor in a bloodless coup led by Mr. Boumedienne that overthrew President Ben Bella. Mr Bouteflika remained at the helm of the Foreign Ministry until Mr Boumedienes’s death in December 1978. He was a talented and attractive foreign minister who led a policy of anti-colonialism and non-interference and made Algeria a prominent leader. of the unrelated movement and a founding member of the African Union. For a while Mr. Bouteflika was cited as a possible successor to Mr Boumedienne, until he was arrested on charges of embezzling millions of dollars from the foreign ministry budget over the years and tried by the Court of Auditors. He decided or was forced to go into exile abroad for six years. Returning to Algeria in 1987, he rejoined the Central Committee of the National Liberation Front, the political wing of the independence movement. But he remained a behind-the-scenes figure for most of the 1990s, when military and intelligence figures dominated government amid Algeria’s war with Islamic insurgents. The uprising began when the government halted elections to avoid a landslide victory by the Islamic party, the Islamic Salvation Front, also known by its French acronym, FIS. Mr Bouteflika returned to the forefront as the civil war was coming to an end. Running for president in 1999, he found himself the only candidate standing after six rivals withdrew in protest, saying the conditions under which the election took place were unfair. As president he promoted the concept of national reconciliation, imposing a de facto amnesty on all war antagonists, whether Islamists or members of the military. Both sides were accused by human rights organizations of committing atrocities during the war, which left some 200,000 Algerians dead.

Mr. Bouteflika won three more elections after that, most recently in April 2014, after the Constitution was amended to allow him to run indefinitely. His supporters praised him for restoring peace and security in the country after a decade of devastating war and suggested he was the only person capable of uniting the country in its aftermath. Opponents blamed him for economic stagnation and the rise of corruption and cronyism as his rule was extended, and in the end they selfishly criticized his refusal to relinquish power when his health was poor. However, he ensured that Algeria remained a significant influence on North African regional affairs, cooperating discreetly with France and the United States in the counterterrorism strategy in the region, and helping to mediate conflicts and political instability in the states. neighbors of Mali, Libya and Tunisia. Amir Jalal Zerdoumi reported from Algeria, Algeria and Carlotta Gall from Istanbul.

