Alberta Children’s Hospital halts 75% of surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise in provinces
Alberta Children’s Hospital has reduced surgeries by 75 percent to manage the type of COVID-19 sick patients, something a Calgary dad says is “terrifying”.
Jeff Germaine Loic’s 10-year-old son is undergoing treatment for acute myeloid leukemia as staff from Alberta Children’s Hospital are deployed across the city and surgeries are dwindling.
Loic’s immune system is affected by cancer treatment, says Germaine, which has led to ICU attitudes for days at a time. Loic also requires procedures such as bone marrow biopsies and center line installations.
“It’s pretty scary for us to think that, right now, he has no immune system and we expect to be like that for another 10 days, at least,” Germaine says.
“Will there be room in the ICU for him?”
Alberta Health Services says the only surgeries that take place in the province are those that need to be done within a three-day window.
In addition to worrying about his son’s treatment, Germaine says it could mean health care workers are burned out and have low morale.
He says he is frustrated with Calgars not being vaccinated.
“This is about people desperately needing access to health care, and you’re like a group stealing it. Please take whatever small risk you think is to be vaccinated and do it. Do it. for someone else, please. “
As of Friday, approximately 40 staff from the children’s hospital have been deployed to support care at other facilities in Calgary. No fans have been moved, says AHS.
‘Children are affected by this’
Pediatricians are being trained in critical care treatment protocol, a 52-page document developed by Alberta Health Services that describes how the health care system will cope with intensive care units (ICUs) no longer have the resources to care for any seriously ill patient.
And the idea that doctors at some point can choose which child will get the care they need is heartbreaking, says Mary Brindle, pediatric surgeon at Alberta Children’s Hospital.
“It’s awful to think that you might be asked to make a decision where a child will suffer because those resources are simply not available to them,” she says.
Delayed surgeries can allow disease to progress and prolong the pain, she says.
“Children have been absolutely affected by this, not only have children actually become infected with COVID and become quite ill from it, but other resources caring for children for other reasons are now no longer available to them,” she says.
There are more than 250 patients in the ICU, the vast majority of whom are COVID-positive.
According to Brindle, these are all patients who need ventilators and a lot of support, which comes from other countries.
“The level of stress and strain on the healthcare system is now purely astronomical. It is taking up resources that people might think would always be available to them, and I am using them to care for COVID patients.” she says.
AHS says the province uses a coding system based on diagnosis and clinical knowledge to determine which surgeries should be prioritized. Those who are more acute and require urgent surgery will get it.
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-children-s-hospital-covid-surgery-1.6180991
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
