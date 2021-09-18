Almost all students, staff, faculty vaccinated against COVID-19, U of Sask. say

The University of Saskatchewan says the vast majority of its students, staff and faculty have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university says 25,000 students, staff and faculty 92% of the total fall campus population have shared their vaccination status.

Of those, 97 percent have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 91 percent are fully vaccinated, the university said in an update Thursday on its websitewith

This is well above the Saskatchewan Provincial Rate. As of Friday, 80 percent of Saskatchewan residents ages 12 and older had one dose of the vaccine, and just under 72 percent were fully vaccinated, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.

“Implementing the guidelines, systems and processes around vaccination and vaccination certification is a complex and comprehensive undertaking,” Peter Stoicheff, the university’s president and vice chancellor, said in an update on the university’s website.

“But as always at USask, we have come together and worked tirelessly for the common good.”

Last month, the University of Saskatchewan announced its vaccination policy, demanding evidence of a first vaccination by 9 Septemberand evidence of a second dose by October 18, with regular COVID-19 tests needed for those who do not want to be vaccinated.

The university’s Thursday update said individuals who have not been vaccinated, or have chosen not to disclose their vaccination status, “are now required to submittwo negative rapid test resultseach week and complete a daily log of symptoms to attend on-campus activities. “

The university also said it was presenting “the consequences of the discrepancy for individuals who have not yet declared vaccination status, including loss of access to course equipment, unpaid leave and no longer allowed on campus”.

U e S also says it will start providing updates on COVID-19 positive cases reported by university members, both on and off campus.

It also requires that masks be worn at any outdoor gathering of more than 20 people.