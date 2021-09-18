Nurses gather in Nova Scotia to urge government to fix broken healthcare system – Halifax

Lack of nursing is not a new issue for Nova Scotia Nurses Union president Janet Hazelton, but in her 20 years as head of the organization she says she has never seen the staff situation so bad.

More than 50 nurses and union members gathered Friday morning outside the Nova Scotia Nurses Union headquarters in Dartmouth to join a national day of action highlighting the nursing crisis across Canada.

Read more: We had enough: the nurses union says NS hospitals are reaching a critical point

“We as nurses owe it to our patients and our residents and our families, we owe it to them to continue our fight to say when we are healthy, when we have good staff and when we are safe, that means you, the residents. , families and clients, you’re safe and you’re getting the good care you deserve, “Hazelton said.

The story goes down the ad

The nurses “have finished searching,” Hazleton said. This is the call for nurses and other front-line health care workers who are calling for urgent action by the government to fix the broken healthcare system.

With voters voting in the federal election on Monday, nurses said they are frustrated with the status quo and are seeking action and investment to fix the staffing problem.

“We are here, our voice is strong and we expect you (the government) to continue,” said intensive care nurse Kerry Webster-McIsaac. “We want better for our constituents in Nova Scotia.”

















1:16

Union leaders are renewing their call for legalized standards of minimum care in nursing homes across NS





Previous video



The next video





As the pandemic is dragging on, the last 18 months have been difficult for healthcare workers, said Jen Thiel, an emergency room nurse.

More and more nurses are quitting their jobs, the union says.

The story goes down the ad

Nova Scotia currently has nearly 1,500 nursing vacancies, leading to longer waits in hospitals across the province and forcing Nova Scotia Health to postpone more than 150 non-emergency surgeries in Central and Northern health regions.

Read more: More than 2,100 operations suspended in Nova Scotia amid the COVID-19 pandemic

For front-line health care workers, the constant lack of staff means more pressure on them to work longer hours and this is leading to fatigue, Thiele said.

“We were with nurses long before the pandemic and the pandemic has made it ten times worse because we lost a lot of retired nurses and the people who planned to stay in the profession have left and that is burdening us more,” she said.

Insufficient staff is also a strain on nurses working in the long-term care sector which was hit hard by the pandemic as the virus claimed the lives of thousands of elderly Canadians.

Reports indicate that the government and the long-term care sector were unprepared for the pandemic and is seeking significant investments and reforms to improve the quality of care to protect residents and those working in facilities.

















2:39

18 months in pandemic, no major adjustments yet to Canada’s long-term care system issues





18 months in the pandemic, there are still no major adjustments to Canada’s long-term care system issues September 9, 2021



“We are so deficient in long-term care, we need more of all of us to get the job done and provide better safe and appropriate care for our patients,” said long-term care nurse Glenda Sabine.

The story goes down the ad

The new Progressive Conservative government and Prime Minister Tim Houston have made tackling the health care problem in Nova Scotia a top priority and have campaigned with the promise to invest a record amount of taxpayer dollars to do so.

Houston and Health and Welfare Minister Michelle Thompson will meet with front-line health workers directly starting Monday and visit the province to talk to those working in health care to seek their solutions.

Read more: NS Nurses Union Condemns Protest Against Science Planned at Halifax Hospital

The government says it also wants to hear from professional associations, unions and regulatory colleges outside the healthcare tour.

Recruitment and education are key to addressing staff shortages, Webster-McIsaac said.

“I’m heard that since the pandemic, that applications have grown, however, countries are not there, there are not enough of them,” Webster-McIsaac said. “The government has not sponsored enough places to bring in enough nurses to train.”

The Nova Scotia Nurses Union represents nearly 8,000 nurses working in hospitals, long-term care homes, and community and primary care settings.