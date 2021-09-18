NSW stands only for voluntary euthanasia after the historic bill was passed in Queensland

New South Wales may have been the first state to legalize voluntary death (VAD) death, but now it stands solely on the issue after Queensland approved its euthanasia bill this week.

Main points: Sydney Independent Member Alex Greenwich to introduce VADbill to Parliament in October

Lawyers say people deserve the right to a peaceful death

Opponents say legislation on where you can be appointed to commit suicide is unacceptable

In 2017, NSW had the opportunity to become the first Australian jurisdiction to approve the VAD, but the bill did not pass the Upper House with just one vote.

Victoria, just a few days later, became the first to pass this historic moment and on Thursday, Queensland became the fifth state to legalize voluntary euthanasia.

Sydney Independent Member Alex Greenwich next month will present another VAD bill with support from across the political divide when the state parliament resumes.

Shayne Higson, vice president of the advocacy group for euthanasia Dying with Dignity NSW, said she was “excited” to see the state of the sun pass the VAD bill, especially with a majority of 61 to 30.

“These laws are very necessary, they are compassionate, we are very happy that the bill also passed unchanged,” Ms. Higson said.

Opponents who voted against the legislation in 2017, including NSW Labor Hugh McDermott and Christian Democratic Party (CPD) founder Fred Nile, told ABC they would fight the bill again.

“I do not see any difference, any real difference between now and then,” McDermott said.

“Putting a situation in the legislation where you can propose to commit suicide is simply unacceptable, in my opinion.”

The Honorable Neil said he was disappointed by Queensland and said he sent a “dangerous statement”.

People with chronic illnesses, and others directly affected by the bill, will look at the debates closely.

Sydney woman Judith Daley has been in and out of hospital over 50 times since she was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory lung disease (COPD) 20 years ago and delayed cancer years later.

In Australia, assisted voluntary death (VAD) is partially legalized in six states, but is not legal in all of them. This is where each state stands. Legal victory

Western Australia is legal

Tasmania begins on October 23, 2022

South Australia Late 2022 to early 2023

Queensland 1 January 2023

New South Wales is not legal

The 77-year-old from the suburbs of Sydney, Alexandria, and a board member for Dying with Dignity NSW, has undergone radiotherapy over 32 times and when doctors offered her chemotherapy again, she refused.

“My oncologists said there was between 5 and 10 percent chance that the chemotherapy would work,” Ms Daley said.

“But there were between 10 and 20 percent chances of me ending up in the hospital again. I don’t like those chances, so I chose not to have it.”

Ms. Daley said she did not want to die, but knows there may come a day when living would no longer be tolerable.

“At the moment, I do not want to die. I have had a wonderful life and I am still very hopeful that it can improve after the surgery I did in August,” she said.

“But I do not know when I will suddenly get much worse and I want control, to know I can do something about it.”

Voluntary euthanasia in Australia has overwhelming support within the community, according to several surveys.

A Roy Morgan poll commissioned by Dying with Dignity in 2017 found that 87 per cent of Australians supported “allowing patients to die” if they were “hopelessly ill” or “experiencing incredible suffering”.

These figures were supported by an ABC Vote Compass 2019 poll which saw overwhelming support for euthanasia, regardless of political or religious affiliation.

According to Vote Compass data, the western electorates of Sydney, Blaxland, McMahon and Parramatta were the least in favor of assisted death.

Mr. McDermott, whose electorate is also passingin western Sydney, said his constituents write to him regularly voicing opposition to the VAD.

“Despite what pro-euthanasia groups are saying, there is considerable resistance to these laws,” he said.

Like much in the debate, McDermott’s stance was deeply personal. When his father was diagnosed with cancer, he had expressed a desire to be buried voluntarily.

“It lasted a few months and at that time he got along with a lot of family members, he put things right,” McDermott said.

“He fought it to the end.”

Ms Higson from Death with Dignity, however, said the person “deserves the right to a peaceful death”.

“Another benefit is that it will allow these people not to reach such a desperate stage and be able to have an open and honest conversation with their doctors and families,” she said.

The State Parliament has not been sitting since June due to the Delta eruption and bill sponsor Greenwich has used this time to make further changes.

A revised bill is expected to have provisions not seen anywhere else in the country, including increased communication and support for elderly care residents.

The Nationalist MP who introduced the bill four years ago, Trevor Khan, said the passage of the bill would be “inevitable”, if not in this round, then certainly in the next.

“There is a lot of cross-party support this time, but the figures are very difficult to measure,” Mr Khan said.

“I think it will be close.”