



She may have failed to get off her triple Axel again, but Alexandra Trusova did enough to take the short program at the International Figure Skating Classic in the US on Friday (September 17th). Despite hitting the three-and-a-half spin jump in the heat, the world bronze medalist fell on the element in her routine before successfully achieving a triple flip and a triple Lutz-triple ankle combination. The 17-year-old scored 74.75 to take the lead going to Saturday’s skates after dropping no less than five four-wheeled jumps in Russian tests last weekend. No one was expected to approach Trusova’s result at the Boston Skating Club in Harwood, Massachusetts, but Korea Park Yeonjeong challenged forecasts to take second place with 71.07. It was a huge personal achievement for the 15-year-old from Seoul in her international debut, eclipsing her top career score at ISU by almost seven points thanks to a Lutz-triple toeloop, double Axel and three flip combination. Third place that day went to the US Gabrielle Izzo me 63.93. This is Trusova’s first race since she became coach Eteri Tutberidze in May after spending a year with Evgeni Plushenkowith A two-time junior world champion, Trusova won both of her Grand Prix duties in her senior debut season, but had to settle for third place after coaching partners. Alena Kostornaia AND Anna Shcherbakova both in the Grand Prix Final and in the European Championship. Kostornaia followed Trusova to Plushenko’s training camp, but has since returned to Tutberidze’s Sambo-70 club in Moscow. Olympic three times Michal Brezina ended the victory in the singles for men despite a somewhat sketchy dance show. Leading overnight, the 31-year-old Czech completed just the first half of his planned fourth Salchow-triple toooop opening combination. After an excellent triple Axel, he singled out what was to be second in combination with a double leg. A planned triple fold-double-leg combination also went bad. There was also a point discount to go over time, but the excellent result of Brezina’s program component offset his low technical number and 151.17 saw him win free skates and take the overall victory with 238.65. Jimmy Ma took a brilliant second with a personal record in figure skating, scoring 149.51 for a total of 233.58. Another American, Eric Sjoberg, was third before compatriot Camden Pulkinen with Mexico Donovan Carrillo in the fifth.

