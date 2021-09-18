Manchester United Annual Loss Expands – Best International News





1. US markets in 4 weeks low; Profit Booking begins US stocks hit a four-week low and bond yields rose as investors booked profits. Concerns about the delta virus type in China scared market participants. The decline is also in the fourth day of witches, which is the quarterly expiration of options and futures in the US market, which usually causes a decline. Stoxx Europe has fallen by 0.88% Dow Jones up 0.53% NASDAQ decreased by 0.36% Canadian National Railways to resume pre-approved share repurchase The Canadian National Railways said Friday it has decided to resume buying shares under a plan approved by its board in January. He plans to complete another $ 1.1 billion (38 6385 kronor) of the stock purchase by the end of January next year. At the time of writing, the shares are almost 1% less. Manchester United Annual Loss Expands Manchester United Football Club said on Friday that the full year loss has increased as Covid-19 blockades affected day-to-day sales and commercial revenue. Total revenue for the year ended June 30 fell 2.9% to 4 494.1 million (Rs 5,000 kronor). The net loss for the year ended June 30 was .2 92.2 million (Rs 920 crores), compared to a loss of .2 23.2 million (Rs 230 crores) in the period a year earlier. The new Lebanese government raises the price of gasoline Lebanon’s new cabinet on Friday raised gasoline prices to tackle the financial collapse. The government cut off the gasoline subsidy after it became unaffordable. They have signed a new contract with restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to conduct a forensic examination of the Central Bank and are in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address the situation. Invesco rises above plans to buy business in Asset Management on State Roads Shares of US investment management company Invesco rose more than 6% on Friday at the NYSE after The Wall Street Journal reported it was in the plans to join the asset management business State Streets. State Steet has a market cap of about $ 32 billion (Rs 2,35,140 kroner) while Invesco has a market cap of $ 11.48 billion (Rs 84,356). Crossing the debt threshold could trigger a recession: The White House The White House said Friday that hitting the debt limit could lead the economy into a recession and could lead to cuts in critical state services. “It also said in a fact sheet, economic growth would be affected, unemployment would go down and people could lose millions of jobs.” This is not a good statement from the White House and could negatively affect the market. SoftBank sells $ 1.69 billion Coupang after Son discharges assets SoftBank Group Corp. sold about $ 1.69 billion of its shares in Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce giant, whose shares rose and then fell after its initial public offering in March. SoftBank sold 57 million shares worth $ 29,685 on Sept. 14, the company said in a statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Japanese company is still the largest shareholder of Coupangs.

