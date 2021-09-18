The ability of coral reefs to benefit humans has halved since the 1950s, the study finds





TORONTO – Climate change, overfishing and pollution are threatening coral reefs around the world, according to researchers, and their capacity to provide essential benefits and services to humans has been drastically reduced. A study published Friday in One Earth magazine provided a comprehensive overview of the impact that reduced coral reef coverage has had on ecosystem services, namely the ability of reefs to provide food and livelihoods to humans. Global live coral coverage has halved since the 1950s, according to the study, and has come with a proportional decline in fish catch and abundance as well as biodiversity. “Coral reefs are known to be important habitats for biodiversity and are particularly sensitive to climate change, as sea heat waves can trigger events,” said Tyler Eddy, research scientist at the Memorial Fisheries and Marine Institute. of Newfoundland, in a noticeWith “Coral reefs provide important ecosystem services to humans, through fishing, economic opportunities and storm protection.” Coral bleaching occurs when sources of stress, including changes in temperature, cause the coral to expel algae living in its tissues, which bleaches it. Bleached coral is still alive, but much more vulnerable to disease and starvation. In addition to providing a habitat for fish, coral reefs also act as a natural barrier protecting the coast from waves and storms. Eddy and his colleagues analyzed live coral cover across the globe against coral-related fish catches, fish abundance, biodiversity, and fish consumption by indigenous coastal groups. They found that the volume of fish caught peaked in 2002 and has been declining since despite increased fishing efforts. The capture effort per unit, a metric that shows abundance, has dropped by 60 percent since 1950. The research team also estimates a 63 percent decline in biodiversity with coral loss. “Our analysis shows that the capacity of coral reefs to provide ecosystem services has dropped by about half globally,” said William Cheung of the Institute of Oceans and Fisheries at the University of British Columbia. “This study speaks to the importance of how we manage coral reefs not only regionally but also globally, and the livelihoods of the communities that rely on them.” The study authors note that achieving climate change emission targets and reducing local impacts can help reduce stress on reefs and allow them to continue to provide ecosystem services. Maintaining these services is essential for indigenous coastal peoples, the authors write, as their consumption of seafood is 15 times higher than that of non-indigenous populations, and they therefore rely heavily on these habitats for food. “Coral rock biodiversity and fishing are gaining increasing importance for indigenous communities, small developing island states, and coastal populations, where they can be essential to cultural traditions and practices,” the authors write. “The reduced capacity of coral reefs to provide ecosystem services undermines the well-being of millions of people with historical and ongoing relationships with coral reef ecosystems.”

