Freshers Week travels by car to deliver Covid blows to students in England | universities

Unvaccinated university students have been asked to take a Covid stroke during cool week to protect themselves and their peers against the virus.

The NHS chief doctor has urged young people to get the vaccine at pop-up clinics and centers set up by universities before the start of their courses.

Admission comes as thousands of students arrive on university campuses across the UK over the coming weeks.

Prof Stephen Powis, NHS England National Medical Director, said: “Starting university is a really exciting time and getting your Covid vaccine means you will be armed with maximum protection against the virus. Fantastic it is fantastic to see the enthusiasm from young people, with more than 3.4 million people between the ages of 18 and 24 already having their first hit.

With so many universities set up to open windows and exits during the first weeks of the mandate, it has never been easier to defend yourself, so I urge anyone who is not yet vaccinated to get the offer as soon as possible Possible.

Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive Officer of Universities in the UK, said: “We welcome this reminder to students by Prof Powis, who echoes messages from universities to their students that they should make every effort to get vaccinated before starting. of the university year.

Universities will provide pop-up vaccination clinics, vaccination buses, or easy access to local walking centers, medical doctors, and pharmacies early in the term to make the fully-impact stroke as easy and convenient as possible.

Many universities, including Liverpool Hope University and Queen Mary University of London, are setting up pop-up clinics during Cool Week in an effort to vaccinate as many young people as possible.

It comes after Scottish universities were previously advised to postpone the cool week because of the risk of the coronavirus spreading during mass activities.

In June, a Scottish government advisory group called for activities to be postponed for several weeks after warning that there would be a proportion of students coming to campus who had only one dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucester, a specialized college of agricultural and veterinary nursing, have banned unvaccinated students from living in the country to provide maximum protection against the virus.

Secretary of Health Sajid Javid said: Starting university is one of the most significant moments in the lives of millions of people every year and getting hit can be one of the most important things you do to ensure you get the best out of his Me

I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, not only to protect themselves but also your new university community.

Last fall, a number of universities were forced to move most of their classes online due to coronavirus outbreaks among students.

This term, students are required to book their second stroke at a pharmacy, medical practice or vaccination center in their hometown or new university town.

Everyone aged 18 and over is able to book an appointment through the National Reservation Service and the second dose can be given in a different place from the first, as long as eight weeks have passed.

Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, vice president for higher education at the National Student Union, said: “It ‘s great to see the Covid vaccine readily available on campus for NUS students. young people have easy access to vaccines. I urge everyone who is able to get the vaccine in order to have a safer time back on campus.