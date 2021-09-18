5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.

1 US says drone strike in Kabul kills 10 civilians, including children, in ‘tragic mistake’ A drone strike in Kabul last month killed up to 10 civilians, including seven children, the U.S. military said Friday, apologizing for what it called a “tragic mistake.” The Pentagon had said the August 29 attack targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops at the airport as they completed the final stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Our investigation now concludes that the attack was a tragic mistake,” a senior US general told reporters. He said he now believes the dead are unlikely to be members of the local branch of Islamic State, ISIS-Khorasan, or pose a threat to US troops. Also read | The Taliban say Afghan boys’ schools will reopen, not to mention girls 2. France withdraws ambassadors to US, Australia for submarine deal The aftermath of the Indo-Pacific agreement signed between Australia, the UK and the US continued as France announced its decision to immediately withdraw its ambassadors to the US and Australia. This comes after Australia dropped a major purchase of conventional French submarines in favor of US-built nuclear submarines. Earlier Friday, a French diplomat spoke of a crisis in relations with the US. 3. The multimillionaire heir to real estate Robert Durst was convicted of murder A California jury found multimillionaire heir Robert Durst guilty of killing his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first murder sentence for a man suspected of killing three people in three states in 39 years the last. Robert Durst has been found guilty of killing his best friend Susan Berman in 2000. (AP) The trial came six years after Dursts’ apparent confession aired on the HBO television documentary series The Jinx, in which Durst was caught on a hot microphone in the bathroom saying to himself, What the hell did I do? It killed them all, of course. 4. UK eases rules for vaccinated travelers, some benefit for India-UK route The UK Government has announced a major easing of international travel rules for vaccinated persons coming and going from England, with long journeys between India and the UK benefiting. From October 4, the current red, amber and green country traffic light system based on Covid-19 hazard levels will be removed and replaced with only a red list. Removing an amber list, which is what India is currently on, means a reduced cost burden for travelers especially for the Indian diaspora vaccinated in the UK in relation to mandatory PCR tests. 5. Former Algerian President Bouteflika dies at 84 Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at the age of 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he resigned under pressure from mass protests and the military. Former President of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (Reuters Photo Photo) Bouteflika, an Algerian war veteran for independence, had ruled the country in North Africa for two decades before his resignation in April 2019 after street demonstrations rejected his plan to seek a fifth term. He had rarely been seen in public before his departure since a stroke in 2013.

