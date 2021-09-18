Coronavirus: Government announces changes to travel rules





Getty Images The government has announced that international travel rules are becoming simpler for people in England. The changes will take effect on Monday, October 4, at the time of the half-term break, and will make it easier for people to travel abroad. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the current system of travel traffic lights will be replaced with a single red list. And, fully vaccinated people will no longer need a Covid test before returning to England from countries that are not on the red list. What are the current rules? Going abroad on vacation at the moment means taking Covid tests. Some destinations may require one to be picked up before allowing vacationers to enter, as each country still has its own travel rules. In the three days before returning to the UK, travelers should undergo a PCR or lateral flow / antigen test. Travelers cannot use the free NHS tests and many people have complained that these tests are too expensive. Getty Images What is the red list and how does it change? The countries on the red list have been identified by the government as very dangerous to travelers, either because of the number of people in those countries with Covid or the risk of new and new strains of the virus being present there. There will still be a red list of places when the changes come, but it is getting shorter. Eight other countries are being removed from the red list as of September 22, including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives. If travelers decide to go to a red list location, they will need to have a PCR test before returning home and will have to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel when they return, which can be very expensive. . How are green and amber lists changing? From Monday 4 October, the amber and green lists will be deleted. Anyone who is fully vaccinated will no longer have to undergo a PCR test before returning to the UK from any country not on the red list – which includes all of Europe and many other popular holiday destinations. Travelers currently still have to do a PCR test two days after arrival, but this will be replaced with a cheaper and simpler side flow test later in October. The government hopes this change will be in place “when people return from the half-month vacation”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/58603336 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

