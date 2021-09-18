CBP closes the international bridge in response to the influx of migrants to Del Rio





DEL RIO, Texas (Border Report) – In a startling response to an influx of immigrants living under an international bridge across the Texas / Mexico border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials abruptly closed the international bridge in Del Rio at around 6pm today. Residents and workers trying to return home from both sides of the border were found stranded just as rush hour traffic descended on this busy port – the only one in the region. “This temporary closure and relocation is necessary to respond to the urgent security and safety needs posed by the influx of migrants to Del Rio, and is effective immediately,” the CBP said in a press release. A horrific situation for over 12,500 immigrants under the bridge in Del Rio, Texas

CBP officials were calling for traffic that normally uses the Del Rio International Bridge, which connects the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Acua, to use the international bridge at Eagle Pass, Texas, about 60 miles southeast of Del Rio. But that bridge connects to the Piedras Negras, and many drivers told Border Report they did not know how to return safely to Ciudad Acua, and some truckers said they did not have permission from their companies to divert their itineraries. Many residents stayed for hours in their vehicles completely unaware that the bridge would most likely stay closed overnight, according to local officials. Many people live in Mexico, but they work here in Del Rio, so they are trying to get home. said Christi Dehoyos, whose family runs a taxi service near the bridge. Val Verde District Judge Lewis Owens walked in the dark late Friday personally talking to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians and telling them the bridge would not open and they either had to go around or find a place to stay for the night. Owens told the Border Report that this was a necessary security move as law enforcement tried to capture the crowd of immigrants, who he said numbered over 13,000 as of Friday night. The mayor of Del Rio on Friday issued a local disaster statement and demanded that all lanes to the south be closed. But that did not happen until federal officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security signed the closure tonight. “With what the mayor was arranging to do, I applaud him and his efforts to try to take care of the citizens and for security reasons this is why he asked for it to be done. “We got a call this afternoon that the port was basically going to close at 6am and that was done at the federal level,” Owens said. Texas Gov. Abbott has promised to send additional resources, such as state troops and roadblocks, which were being brought in from Laredo, Texas.

