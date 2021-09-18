SMH Artists and Writers collaborate for a better world





Art often inspires collaboration. Sometimes, collaboration between artists and writers serves a greater good. Recently, St. Mary’s Hall (SMH) students became partners to bring some light to the community through creativity and self-expression. High School Painting and Drawing students and Form 5 artists started the year by making personalized bookmarks for a child, paired through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. SMH parent Elisa Reinsmith, who serves on the board of Make-A-Wish in San Antonio, received help from SMH faculty, staff, and students to help make the child’s wish come true. “Her wish was to have a library in her house, and she mentioned that fantasy novels are her favorites. In the spirit of the Low School, a unicorn was chosen as the main driver for this fantasy-themed design,” she said. Elementary School Art Teacher Kellen Stanley. Primary School Librarian / Technology Stanley and Linda Wells taught Form 5 students during Art, Library, and Interdisciplinary time. They collaborated with SMH colleagues Educational Technology Coordinator Matt Montez, 2D Drawing and Painting Teacher Logan Blanco and High School Photography Teacher Kyle Petersen to explore how to turn a pencil drawing into wood, plastic and other materials. laser cut. Form 5 artists were introduced to STEAM design specifications in order to create a stencil or unicorn drawing. Blanco classes used tools to carve wood blocks and flexicut linoleum to design block prints for their bookmarks. Kellen classes collaborated with Matt Montez to use an advanced laser cutter to make their bookmarks. “It was a blow to start the school year with a service project with Form 5, our Primary School leaders,” Stanley said. The winners of the final parts of the design challenge were Lucy C. ’29, Gavin G. ’29, Marcello T. ’29 and Savannah I. ’29 SMH participated in another inspiring cause of artistic collaboration across campus. Students at Saint Mary’s Hall AP Literature and Composition (APELs) joined more than 21 million children and adults around the globe in 196 countries to celebrate International Point Day, a “creativity and courage” movement. It started in 2009 by a teacher in Iowa who introduced his class to New York Times The best-selling author / illustrator book by Peter H. Reynolds, drops, International Dot Day helps people of all ages embrace the power of personal creativity and “make their mark” to make the world a better place (learn more about Dot Dot). St. Mary’s APEL students celebrated Point Day by sharing inspirational quotes and drawings on campus, listening to books read by Form 5 students, and posting inspirational “Dot” art throughout the school. Furthermore, Form 11 and Form 12 Advisory Students of English High School Teachers Dr Breanne Hicks and Amy Williams-Eddy participated in Dot Day by joining AP English teacher Stacia Petersen in creating the Cyanotype photo prints. . “This event occupies a special place in my heart as Mr. Reynolds works so diligently through his publications and actions to help heal the emotional and social social gaps of our youth today,” Petersen said. Check out a Dot Dot photo gallery. Opportunities such as the Make-A-Wish service project and the celebration of Point Day give students a tool to express themselves through art, a chance to work together to be collectively creative, and a tool to help the world to be truly the best place. To learn more about SMH Fine Arts, visit the Tobin School of Fine Arts website.

