Do not take US News & World Report rankings seriously

The annual celebration has begun again: US News & World Report, which has not published a news magazine since 2009, still lists “the best vacation destinations, lawyers, home security systems, mattresses, hospitals, cars, trucks, high schools, postgraduate schools and law schools recently published the annual ranking of the Best Colleges.

Colleges that dance some countries from last year trumpet their top rankings as evidence of dramatic improvement and progress, and universities that fall some countries try to explain that they are just as brilliant and prestigious as when they were ranked higher last year.

Meanwhile, students and parents who have just started or are in the process of planning and entering college may be tempted to turn to the US News & World Report ranking for guidance.

Many higher education experts, authors and observers have long ignored and dismissed these profoundly flawed rankings as the US News & World Report swimwear edition. Those and even those who casually read the rankings know that the larger measures used by US News & World Report to calculate its rankings have nothing to do directly with the actual quality of teaching and learning on each campus.

Malcolm Gladwells’ recent broadcast series featured interviews with Reed College faculty and students who attacked the algorithm of US News and World Report’srankings and analyzed its formula.

Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough, speaking at an event at Clemson University commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.

And Gladwell looked at how rankings could affect schools like Dillard University, a Black Ivy League institution whose president, Walter Kimbrough, believes the annual edition of US News & World Report “simply measures the privilege of perceived and accumulated “.

To its credit, US News & World Reportdoes collects and presents a large body of institutional data in its Best Colleges publication. And the annual publications include a number of well-written and informative articles about current trends in higher education.

