Do not take US News & World Report rankings seriously





The annual celebration has begun again: US News & World Report, which has not published a news magazine since 2009, still lists “the best vacation destinations, lawyers, home security systems, mattresses, hospitals, cars, trucks, high schools, postgraduate schools and law schools recently published the annual ranking of the Best Colleges. Colleges that dance some countries from last year trumpet their top rankings as evidence of dramatic improvement and progress, and universities that fall some countries try to explain that they are just as brilliant and prestigious as when they were ranked higher last year. Meanwhile, students and parents who have just started or are in the process of planning and entering college may be tempted to turn to the US News & World Report ranking for guidance. Many higher education experts, authors and observers have long ignored and dismissed these profoundly flawed rankings as the US News & World Report swimwear edition. Those and even those who casually read the rankings know that the larger measures used by US News & World Report to calculate its rankings have nothing to do directly with the actual quality of teaching and learning on each campus. Malcolm Gladwells’ recent broadcast series featured interviews with Reed College faculty and students who attacked the algorithm of US News and World Report’srankings and analyzed its formula. And Gladwell looked at how rankings could affect schools like Dillard University, a Black Ivy League institution whose president, Walter Kimbrough, believes the annual edition of US News & World Report “simply measures the privilege of perceived and accumulated “. To its credit, US News & World Reportdoes collects and presents a large body of institutional data in its Best Colleges publication. And the annual publications include a number of well-written and informative articles about current trends in higher education. But the rankings serve as the centerpiece of the annual edition of US News & World Report intellectually dishonest, albeit successful in the market. And perhaps that is why it should include a warning label similar to the one placed on each pack of cigarettes. Kevin Carey, a former Johns Hopkins professor, concluded that “US News & World Report rankings” are almost entirely a function of three factors: fame, fortune, and exclusivity. … As a result, influential rankings have led colleges and universities to concentrate their energies on becoming richer, more thousands more exclusive, often at the expense of what matters most to good education. students. So what should students and parents do with the latest US rankings. World News & Report? Ignore them! When a college or university cites its assessment as evidence of its quality, students and parents should consider removing it from their lists and they should tell the school official that they will look elsewhere if this is the case. strong that the institution can do. Why doesn’t US News & World Report cut the rankings completely? Why not group institutions alphabetically by type, size, mission, resources, and other factors and simply include factual information that will allow readers to research and compare what is most important to them? If it did, the informative articles and data included in the Best Colleges edition could be helpful to students and parents looking for school options that best reflect their values ​​and strengths. Bruce Hunter is a former college and university admissions officer, and he has served as director of college counseling in schools across the country. He lives in Sarasota.

