The entire BC school district will enter a deadlock as vaccine protesters enter 3 schools





A school district in southern Indoor BC says all schools in its area will be in a state of disarray Monday as COVID-19 vaccine protesters stormed three schools on Friday and issued a “notice of responsibility” . School District 83, which covers the Northern Okanagan and Shuswap districts, said protesters entered the Ranchero Elementary, South Canoe Elementary and the Sullivan campus of Salmon Arm Secondary seeking to speak to the relevant principals. So my children’s school is closed because protesters entered schools today? Seriously? Protest whatever you want, but choose the right place and where my child is learning is not. #Salmon Harmony -J-lesh (@DueyDecimals) 17 September 2021 The story goes down the ad Read more: Rally held in Vancouver to call for stronger COVID-19 security measures in schools The meetings were preceded by others on Wednesday and Thursday, a district spokesman told Global News. On Wednesday, approximately 15 people showed up at the school district office wanting to talk to the supervisor, the spokesman said. The talks with them lasted about two hours. On Thursday, demonstrators returned during a pop-up vaccination clinic. Police were called and eventually dispersed. The video of that incident shows a peaceful scene during rainy weather, with the crowd saying they wanted answers to their questions about the children’s consent to be vaccinated.















According to the province, those 13 years of age and older are given the opportunity to approve the immunization themselves. The story goes down the ad The protesters served the board office and the three executives with a vaccination notice of responsibility, the spokesman said. Later Friday, the school district sent a letter to parents saying that as of Monday, all schools will be closed. The front doors will be closed, and those who want to enter will have to call ahead for an appointment. This means that students will not be able to get out and enter the building, the letter said. If at some point you need to enter your children’s school, please contact the office and the administration team will be able to assist you. Read more: COVID-19 hospital protests ‘a moral shock’ for exhausted healthcare workers in Canada The letter also said the district is working with the RCMP to make sure the protests are kept away. Immediately after, social media ignited, with people arguing back and forth about demonstrators entering schools. Many of the comments shared the view that schools were not the right place for such a protest. Global News has contacted RCMP for more information. The story goes down the ad On Friday afternoon, the Minister of Public Safety and the General Counsel of the GoK, Mike Farnworth, said that this is absolutely unacceptable. This is just a complete and absolute shame. #Protest should be directed to the natives #MLA office or call in complaint at @Interior_HealthWith Leave the school board, administration, teachers and students outside of it !! # COVID19BC #bcpoli #cdnpoli #VaccinesWork # VaccinesSave Lives @keithbaldrey @richardzussman @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/mHNpr2yOuj – Carrie Mae Garber (@ carriemae68) 17 September 2021 See the link » <br />

