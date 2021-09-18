International
Young indigenous voters in Saskatchewan share their priorities ahead of the federal election
AlyBear says the voices of young indigenous voters are crucial in this federal election because they can help ensure that the next government prioritizes indigenous issues that have been repeatedly overlooked.
The 30-year-old lawyer, who is of Dakota and Anishinaabe heritage and originally from Whitecap Dakota First Nation just south of Saskatoon, says she will vote in the next federal election and like other indigenous voters in Saskatchewan interviewed by CBC News, she expects more than promises.
“I think reconciliation has just become a word that people are now using,” Bear said. “Not being applied.”
Bear said he had heard a lot about reconciliation from federal leaders, including Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, but not enough has been done to address critical issues that have been detrimental to First Nations communities.
Aly Bear says Canada still has a long way to go on the road to reconciliation:
Bear’s priorities for the upcoming federal election include responses to Canada’s National Inquiry into Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls, as well as field surveys that found preliminary evidence of unmarked graves found in most school locations. inhabited operated by the federal government and churches.
“Canada must take responsibility,” she said. “Churches must be held accountable for the genocide that took place.”
The mother of two, who is also running for the role of third vice-president for the Federation of Indigenous Sovereign Nations (FSIN), which represents Saskatchewan’s First Nations, wants action on indigenous issues.
“Mental health issues, addiction issues and suicide rates are all going on and almost getting worse,” Bear said.
She also noted an unfulfilled promise of clean drinking water at all First Nations in Canada, citing a 2015 promise by Justin Trudeau to end boiling water counseling in indigenous communities. As of last month, 32 First Nations communities were still dealing with boiled water advice, according to Indigenous Canada Services.
“You have the fundamental human rights being debated in the 2021 federal election,” Bear said, referring to federal leaders still discussing the unresolved issue of clean water during the campaign this year.
“We have been sitting at tables for years and we are not getting the settlements or the justice we owe.”
Bear said she wants federal party leaders to create more space for local leaders.
“We can make terrestrial recognition everything we want every day, but if we are not creating safe spaces for indigenous peoples, then what are we really doing?”
Nation-nation relationship
Most federal candidates do not understand what Indigenous people need, said Jamin Mike, 24, a student at Canada’s First Nations University.
Mike, who is from Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, says he is concerned about clean water, addiction issues and vague promises of reconciliation, but the biggest election issue for him has been what federal leaders will do in regarding the evidence of unmarked graves near the former Indian Kamloops. Residential school in BC and elsewhere in Canada.
“My community has a residential school that was built right on the reserve,” he said. “Bringing our children home, first of all, is one of the biggest issues that I think needs to be addressed within this election.”
He also wants federal leaders to prioritize clean water shortages in many indigenous communities. Mike says he was used to getting water by truck to his home in his First Nation, which is about 80 miles northeast of Saskatoon. As a result, households in the community need to save water.
“I do not think it is fair given that we are not far from cities at all,” Mike said.
Mike knows that some indigenous people will not vote in the federal election and says they should not be judged on this because the First Nations have a “nation-nation” relationship with Canada.
But he plans to vote and said that if he had the opportunity to meet with one of the party leaders, he would talk about support for people dealing with addictions, among others.
“We buried a family friend from a fentanyl overdose,” he said. “We have families hanging out there. Where is the hope?
And, he would ask party leaders, “How can you, through your Western systems, address this?”
“The voices of indigenous people must be heard”
Cheyenne Harriet Jones Ulriksen, 25, wants Indigenous people in Saskatchewan to vote in this upcoming election.
The student at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon is from the Indian Band LacLa Ronge about 375 miles north of Saskatoon. Shesaid Indigenous voices need to be heard, especially those from remote northern communities.
Climate change, First Nations education systems, food security and clean drinking water are just some of the important topics for him during this federal election, said Jones Ulriksen.
Looking at the current federal government, she said she does not believe Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are growing.
“They have a lot of nice words,” she said.
Jones Ulriksen said opportunities should be there for everyone in Canada. She wants to see a diverse group of “good people in the halls of power,” she said.
“It can not be on one side the grass is greener and the other side is dry and dying, like dirt roads in reserve,” she said.
