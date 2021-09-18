COVID-19: Manitoba to send medicine to help Alberta, says PM

The Prime Minister of Manitoba says the province will send medicine to Alberta to help worsen the COVID-19 situation in that province.

On Thursday Dr. Verna Yiu, head of Alberta Health Services, confirmed that Alberta is in talks with Ontario to help address an intensive care system that operates 155 percent above normal capacity, and said the province was also in talks with British Columbia and Manitoba.

While a provincial health spokesman told Global News Manitoba had not been officially approached by Alberta since Friday morning, Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen said later in the day that he had spoken in person with Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney on Thursday night.

“Manitoba is providing pharmaceuticals to Alberta that they requested and we will continue discussions on other support that may be offered,” Goertzen said in a Twitter post Friday afternoon.

“In a federation like Canada, we help each other in times of need when we can.”

















Dozens of seriously ill Manitobans were airlifted to hospitals in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta as the third wave of COVID-19 erupted in Manitoba, including overwhelming ICUs, in the spring.

Hospitals in Alberta and Saskatchewan are now facing a similar crisis point as both provinces deal with hundreds of new cases a day.

Before speaking with Kenney, Goertzen said Manitoba would grow to help its neighbors if asked.

“There was no direct contact, but, of course, you know, we benefited from support from Saskatchewan and Alberta and especially Ontario during the third wave,” Goertzen told a news conference Thursday.

“If we had the ability to provide support, I think we would like to want to do a lot of different things.”

COVID-19 cases in Alberta began to rise after Prime Minister Jason Kenney lifted almost all health restrictions in the province on July 1, announcing that the battle was over and that they did not anticipate hospital cases rising again to alarming levels.

I spoke with Prime Minister Jason Kenney last night. Manitoba is providing the medicines for Alberta they requested and we will continue discussions on any other support that may be offered. In a federation like Canada, we help each other in times of need when we can. – Dear Kelvin Goertzen (@ManitobaPremier) 17 September 2021

Alberta has regularly seen more than 1,000 new cases of COVID per day for weeks. There were 18,706 active cases reported Thursday and 10 other deaths. There were 896 people in the hospital, including 222 in the ICU.

Kenney declared a public health emergency on Wednesday and introduced a wide range of measures amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Alberta risks running out of ICU medical staff and beds in just over a week, according to Kenney. He said the health network may not be able to provide adequate care for anyone who becomes ill if the transmission of the virus is not stopped.

Yiu said Thursday that Ontario has offered assistance and Alberta is now in talks over the possible transfer of patients.

Newfoundland and Labrador Prime Minister Andrew Furey also offered help in a statement on Twitter. Health officials in BC and Quebec have said they will not be able to help Alberta at this time.

Yiu said meanwhile, Alberta is converting as many beds and spaces for intensive care as possible, including operating rooms.

While Manitoba’s chief health officer has said Manitoba is in the early stages of its fourth wave, new daily case numbers have remained relatively low in recent weeks.

















Manitoba reported 88 new cases on Friday and as of Friday morning 72 Manitobans had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, with 13 patients in the ICU.

On Thursday Goertzen said provided Manitoba has capacity, the province will do what it can to help.

“We are grateful for the fact that other provinces helped us during the third wave,” he said.

“So if there was an opportunity and the health officials felt they were able to do it – and if the request really came – you know, that ‘s something we’re going to consider, obviously in that time. “

– with files from The Canadian Press and Kalina Laframboise

