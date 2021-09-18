Government holds urgent talks with energy firms to raise gas price | Energy industry

The government has said energy security is an absolute priority after business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng began talks this weekend with representatives of the energy industry on concerns about rising wholesale gas prices.

Kwarteng is meeting with top executives from energy suppliers and operators to discuss the extent of the impact of rising prices, which have been blamed for high global demand, maintenance issues and lower solar and wind power generation.

He insisted he had enough gas supply to meet demand.

He wrote on Twitter: Britain has a diverse range of gas supply sources, with sufficient capacity to meet demand. We do not expect supply emergencies this winter.

An industry insider said the business secretary intended to hold up to 20 one-on-one meetings with energy industry leaders this weekend as an intelligence gathering exercise to find out how bad things can be.

Crisis talks are under way ahead of a scheduled industry roundtable meeting next week to show how government and industry can work together to manage the economic consequences of record gas market prices, from household bills to industry. heavy and food sector.

The government is understood to be open to considering short-term measures to help companies and households cope with the impending winter energy crisis, but may also consider a long-term jolt to accelerate the UK’s shift from fossil fuels and to address fragility in the energy retail market.

There is nothing about this situation that would not be better if we were less dependent on gas, the source said.

Gas prices have risen globally after a long winter in which gas stores in Europe and Asia were severely impoverished. Storage levels remain well below average and gas imports to Europe from Norway, Russia and the Middle East have slowed.

In the UK, rising gas prices have led to record electricity market prices as the UK relies on gas-fired power plants to produce almost half of its electricity. Low wind speeds have reduced renewable energy production in the UK, and a series of outages at UK power plants and a main cable connecting the UK to France have pushed up market prices.

Five power suppliers have been destroyed in the past five weeks as energy market prices soared, leaving more than half a million homes in need of rescue by the industry regulator.

The price of gas has caused a slowdown across Europe for some chemical plants that produce fertilizer, a byproduct of which is carbon dioxide, used in carbonated beverages and beer, as well as in the meat industry to stun animals before slaughter.

Weekend energy crisis meetings are expected to seek views from leading executives of the UK’s largest energy companies, including Ofgem, Centrica, National Grid, Energy UK, Octopus, Ovo, SSE, EDF, Scottish Power, Shell Energy, E.ON, Bulb and SGN.

It is understood that companies have broad views on the extent of the energy challenge in the UK and how it should be addressed, shaped by their business models.

In Spain, the government has imposed a surprise tax on energy producers and gas suppliers who are earning record high revenues to be used to create a $ 3 billion ($ 2.6 billion) fund to help reduce bills home energy.

This is an idea that can be welcomed by UK power suppliers, but will probably be strongly opposed by companies that have suppliers and create divisions.

Dermot Nolan, a former head of Ofgem, the industry regulator, warned on Saturday that Britain is likely to face high energy prices for the rest of the year.

He told BBC Radio 4 Today: “It’s not clear to me what can be done in the very short term. Britain has safe, relatively diverse sources of gas, so I think the lights will stay on.

But I fear that it is likely in my opinion that high gas and high electricity prices will be maintained for the next three to four months. It is very difficult to see what the government can do directly in this regard.

Two large compost plants that produce CO2 as a by-product in Teesside and Cheshire have closed as a result of the sudden rise in wholesale gas prices.

The chief executive of the British Association of Meat Processors, Nick Allen, said CO 2 was essential for the human slaughter of cattle and the prolongation of the shelf life of the products.

He told the Today program: If we do not take CO2 supplies, the packaging that reduces the shelf life of the products that come off the shelves at a time when we are really struggling because of all the transportation problems.

We really need the government to intervene now and actually do something.