Lion dances return to Lan Su Chinese Garden for the Mid-Autumn Festival





Three days Mid-Autumn Festival kicked off in Portlands Lan Su Garden Garden on Friday evening with a view of the lantern and the first lion to jump back into the garden since the start of the pandemic. Honestly, I was not sure if I would cry when I was here because so much time has passed, said Gloria Saepharn, a senior member of Portland Lees Association Dragon and Lion Squadwith The team canceled the practices when the coronavirus pandemic started, and as the dancers joined the group as early as age 8, Friday’s event included only vaccinated teen and adult performers. The illuminated lions were the main points of the Friday night celebrations in the garden. Two lions, each consisting of two ballerinas in fur-covered, fur-lined and LED-covered suits, crashed through the garden as they interacted with masked guests. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most significant festivals in Chinese culture, right after the Chinese New Year, said Elizabeth Nye, executive director of Lan Su Chinese GardenCelebrated traditionally on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar. It’s a time in China, and also in other East Asian countries celebrating mid-autumn, for the family to gather under the full moon. To celebrate, the garden is decorated with round orange paper lanterns and hundreds of electronic lights floating on the water in the river that flows through space. All three headlight images were sold out, but admission is still available for daytime activities, which include storytelling time, calligraphy demonstrations, a stick challenge, a scavenger hunt for five hidden moons in the garden, and making paper lanterns. Visitors can also enjoy tea and lunar cakes from the garden tea. It’s a good, happy, healthy place to be, and its fun and beauty, said Raynette Yoshida, who has been volunteering in the garden since 2002 and ran the paper Friday lantern production station for children and adults. Lan Su Garden is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year. Built as part of a relationship with the sister city of Portlands in Suzhou, Nye said the garden was created in China, demolished, shipped to Oregon, and rebuilt by 65 artisans by hand. It is considered one of the most authentic Chinese gardens outside of China to date, she said. The garden consists of a square block in Old Town Chinatown, but inside, its winding paths feel much larger. This is the concept of being a quiet oasis with the bustling city around us being part of our identity, Nye said. What better place for people to come during these turbulent times we are experiencing to recharge and refresh. The festival of the day continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Activities are part of the general reception in the garden. Tickets, ranging from $ 9.95 to $ 12.95, can be buy onlinewith Lan Su Kindergarten, which closed for four months during the pandemic before reopening with limited capacity, is also hosting a virtual fundraiser called Under the moonlight on September 21st. And if you missed getting your evening tickets to the Mid-Autumn Festival, mark your calendar for the New Year celebrations in February 2022. – Samantha Swindler, [email protected], @editorswindler

