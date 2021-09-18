Nighthawk Returns: It is now Official





On September 13, two Lockheed F-117 Nighthawks landed at Fresno Yosemite International Airport to conduct several days of training with the 144th F-15C / D Eagles of the California National Air Guard (ANG). They left Fresno four days later. Although the fact that officially retired F-117s are still in use is indisputable, the placement at a civilian-military airport of shared use in full public splendor marks the first major official recognition of their continued use, underlined by the publication official of photography The F-117 rose to fame as the “first stealth fighter” in the world after entering service in 1983 under a cloak of secrecy. In 1991 she played a key role in Operation Desert Storm and had no action in subsequent U.S. campaigns. In April 2008 it was officially withdrawn and the fleet deployed to the Type 1000 warehouse – kept ready for use if required – at the closely guarded Tonopah Test Range (TTR) airport in Nevada, from where the type had taken off, then- secret operations in the 1980s. During 2010 a number of F-117 viewing reports were taken from the Nevada and California deserts and photos began appearing on social media. In February 2019 an F-117 was clearly photographed at low level while flying in the northern part of Death Valley while being accompanied by two F-16s. In one image the pilot can be seen making two lucky photographers by hand. While this ended any speculation that the F-117 was still in use, until its appearance in Fresno, the continued operations of the F-117 were not officially acknowledged. According to the ANG press release that accompanied the Fresno photos, the U.S. Air Force had 48 F-117s still in charge in January 2021, and they were being made available for museum exhibit at a rate of about four per year. The statement also said: “Although officially retired, many F-117s remain flying and are used to support limited research and training missions based on their overall cost-effectiveness and ability to deliver unique capabilities.” The purpose of the deployment in Fresno was to provide various air combat drills for the base Eagle fighters. “We have the special honor of being the first Air Force unit to host them for an entire week of training,” said FW 144th Commander Colonel Troy Havener. “Training against integrated forces involving the F-117 will challenge and sharpen pilots, as well as build confidence in the tactics and systems needed to protect our nation.” “This training offers tremendous value to all involved and presents new challenges to test difficult tactics in a realistic environment. Not everyone can do this, so it has been exciting to create core work with our partners for them. “This enthusiasm is contagious. We are extremely grateful to our guests for their tireless efforts over a long period of time to make this a reality. It was fantastic.” to see this plan come together. ”

