Treasury sanctions International financial networks supporting terrorism

WASHINGTON Today, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is appointing members of a network of Lebanese and Kuwaiti-based financial channels that fund Hezbollah. Furthermore, OFAC is appointing members of an international network of financial facilitators and leading companies operating in support of Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-QF) Code Forces. Together, these networks have laundered tens of millions of dollars through regional financial systems and conducted currency exchange operations and gold and electronics trading for the benefit of Hezbollah and IRGC-QF. Hezbollah, with the support of the IRGC-QF, uses the revenues generated by these networks to fund terrorist activities, as well as to perpetuate instability in Lebanon and throughout the region.

Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF continue to use the international financial system to fund terrorist acts, said Andrea M. Gacki, Director of Control at the Office of Foreign Assets. The United States will not hesitate to take action to disrupt networks that provide financial support to Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF.

Today actions are being taken in accordance with the Executive Order of the Counter-Terrorism Authority (EO) 13224, as amended. Hezbollah was designated in accordance with EO 13224 on 31 October 2001. IRGC-QF was designated under EO 13224, as amended, in 2007 to support multiple terrorist groups.

Hezbollah financiers in Kuwait and Lebanon

Today’s actions underscore the direct links between Hezbollah’s global financial network and terrorist activities. Hezbollah continues to use the legitimate trading sector for financial and material support, enabling the group to carry out terrorist acts and degrade Lebanon’s political institutions. The names of the individuals and entities described below demonstrate the Treasury’s ongoing efforts to target Hezbollah and the substantial support provided by Iran IRGC-QF.

Hasib Muhamed Hadvan, also known as Hajj Zayn, is a senior official in the Hezbollah General Secretariat. He is subordinate to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and is responsible for raising funds from donors and businessmen outside Lebanon. OFAC appointed Hassan Nasrallah on May 16, 2018, in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, as the leader of Hezbollah. Ali al-Shair is the manager of the Hadwans office and has received financial contributions on behalf of Hezbollah since 2000.

Hasib Muhammad Hadwan was appointed in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, because he acted or claimed to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Hezbollah. Ali al-Shair has been appointed in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, for material assistance, sponsorship or provision of financial, material or technological support for goods or services to or in support of Hezbollah.

Talib Hussein Ali Jarak Ismail coordinated the transfer of millions of dollars to Hezbollah from Kuwait through Jamal Hussein Abd Ali Abd-al-Rahim al-ShattiWith Talib Hussein Ali Jarak Ismail also traveled to Lebanon to meet with Hezbollah officials to donate to the group.

Both Talib Husayn Ali Jarak Ismail and Jamal Husayn Abd Ali Abd-al-Rahim al-Shatti are designated in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, for material assistance, sponsorship or provision of financial, material or technological support or goods or services for or in support of, Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and IRGC-QF Exchange Exchange, Gold, and Electronics Sales Network

IRGC-QF and Hezbollah financial facilitators Meghdad Amini and Ali Qasir heads a network of nearly 20 front-line individuals and companies, located in multiple countries and jurisdictions, facilitating the movement and sale of tens of millions of dollars worth of gold, electronics and currency in support of Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF. Amin was appointed in accordance with EO 13224 in May 2018 for his role in helping IRGC-QF transfer money from Iran to the UAE for conversion into US dollars. Qasir was previously assigned in September 2019 in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, to act for or on behalf of IRGC-QF official Rostam Ghasemi, who oversaw an extensive network involved in oil sales on behalf of IRGC -QF. Qasir, a Hezbollah financial facilitator, works with Hezbollah officials to manage bank account groups in Iran and collaborates with IRGC-QF officials to manage financial transactions in the interests of Hezbollah and IRGC-QF. He has helped transfer hundreds of millions of dollars to Hezbollah and Iran. Qasir continued to work with Ghasemi to regulate the sale of Iranian oil to foreign customers in order to generate revenue for IRGC-QF and Hezbollah following the 2019 pair determinations.

Qasir is being appointed today in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, because he has acted or claimed to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Hezbollah.

Amin and Qasir are assisted in their endeavors by a team of trusted subordinates. Omid Yazdanparast, Mohammad Ali Damirchilu, and Samaneh Damirchilu facilitate the smuggling of gold and currency from Iran to Turkey through commercial flights operated by the Iranian-designated Iranian airline Mahan Air. Mohammad Reza Kazemi facilitates the sale of gold in Turkey. Once gold is sold, the proceeds are returned to Iran through the same process, where they are then transferred to Amini and Qasir. Samaneh Damirchilu has also worked with Qasir to facilitate the sale of Iranian oil to foreign buyers.

Yazdanparast and Samaneh Damirchilu are designated in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, for material assistance, sponsorship, or provision of financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of Ali Kasir. Mohammad Reza Kazemi is being appointed in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, for material assistance, sponsorship or provision of financial, material or technological support, or goods or services for or in support of Meghdad Amini. Mohammad Ali Damirchilu is being appointed under EO13224, as amended, for acting or claiming to have acted for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Ali Qasir.

Mostafa Puriya AND Hossein Asadollah sell electronics on behalf of this network in the UAE through Dubai based company Hemera Infotech FZCOBy Puriya and Asadollah are defined in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, for material assistance, sponsorship, or provision of financial, material or technological support for goods or services to or in support of Meghdad Amini. Hemera Infotech FZCO is designated in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, to be owned, controlled or operated by, directly or indirectly, Hossein Asadollah.

China-based businessman Morteza Minaye Hashemi has used his access to the international financial system to launder large sums of money for IRGC-QF and Hezbollah. In coordination with Mohammad Reza Kazemi, Hashemi has laundered tens of millions of dollars for IRGC-QF and Hezbollah through foreign currency conversions and gold sales. Hashemi has also been involved in financial transfers related to Mohammadreza Khedmati, another IRGC-QF financial facilitator appointed in May 2018 along with Amini to provide support for IRGC-QF.

Hashem is being designated in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, for material assistance, sponsorship or provision of financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of IRGC-QF and Hezbollah.

Hashemi controls numerous companies based outside of Hong Kong and mainland China. Hashemi is assisted by citizens of the People’s Republic of China Yan Su Xuan AND Song Jing who, under Hashem, helped him set up bank accounts and serve as straw owners for his companies. Yan Su Xuan, on behalf of Hashemis, has also purchased dual-use products of American origin for further shipment to Iran.

PCA Xiang Gang Limited, Damineh Optic Limited, China 49 Group Co., Limited, Taiwan Be Charm Trading Co., Limited, and Black Drop Intl Co., Restricted are being defined in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, to be owned, controlled or managed by, directly or indirectly, Hashemi.

Fitore Somo Group (HK) Limited AND Trading Yummy Be Charm (HK) Limited are defined in accordance with EO 13224, as amended, to be owned, controlled or operated by, directly or indirectly, Song Jing. Hashemi maintains considerable oversight over the funds and administration of these two companies.

Sanctions Implications

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in the property of the individuals and entities mentioned above, and any entity that is owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more of them, individually, or with other persons blocked, that are in the United States or under the control of an American person must be blocked and reported to OFAC. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or otherwise excluded, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions passing through the United States) involving any property or interest in certain property or otherwise blocked persons.

Furthermore, engaging in certain transactions with certain persons today involves the risk of secondary sanctions under EO 13224, as amended. Some individuals appointed today are subject to the Hezbollah Financial Sanctions Regulation, which implements the 2015 Hezbollah International Funding Prevention Act, as amended by the 2018 Hezbollah Funding Prevention Amendments Act. Based on these authorities , OFAC may prohibit or impose strict conditions on the opening or maintenance in the United States of a correspondent account or account payable by a foreign financial institution that has either knowingly performed or facilitated any significant transaction on behalf of a Global Terrorist Special Designated or, inter alia, knowingly facilitates a transaction important to Hezbollah or designated persons associated with Hezbollah.

For information about the process of seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the List of Designated Nationals and Disabled Persons (SDN List), please refer to OFACs Frequently Asked Question 897 at https://home.treasury.gov / policy-issues / financial sanctions / questions / 897. Additional information about OFAC-administered sanctions programs can be found at https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financial-sanctions/sanctions-programs-and-country-information.

