The Pakistani prime minister will push the Taliban into inclusive government

ISLAMABAD The Pakistani prime minister says he has launched a dialogue with the Taliban to urge them to form a comprehensive government that would ensure peace and stability not only in Afghanistan but also in the region.

Imran Khan wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he took the initiative after his meetings this week in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, with the leaders of neighboring countries with Afghanistan.

The Taliban last week announced an all-men interim government that does not include women or members of the Afghan minority contrary to their earlier promises of inclusion. They have also moved to curb women’s rights, reverting to their harsh rule when they were in power in the 1990s.

Khan says he had detailed discussions with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Dushanbe. The economic and security group consists of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

“After meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbors and especially a long discussion with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, I have started a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government to include Tajiks,” Hazaras & Uzbeks Khan said in a tweet.

He said that after 40 years of conflict, this involvement will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but also of the region.

Khan did not say what form his dialogue would take or did not elaborate on his plans.

JALALABAD, Afghanistan Witnesses say a series of three blasts targeting Taliban vehicles in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar provincial capital has left at least three people dead and 20 injured.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack in Jalalabad, but the increasingly violent Islamic State branch is based in eastern Afghanistan. The militant group is a rival of the Taliban, the new rulers of Afghanistan.

It was not immediately clear if Taliban officials were among the dead and wounded.

Also Saturday, an explosive bomb in the Kabul capital injured two people, police officials said. The target of the bombing in Kabul was not immediately clear.

By Shershah Ahmdad

KABUL, Afghanistan Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers set up a ministry to spread virtue and prevent vices in the building that once housed the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, escorting World Bank staff on Saturday as part of a forced movement.

It’s the latest worrying sign that the Taliban are restricting women’s rights as they enter government, just a month after occupying the Kabul capital. In their first period of rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had denied girls and women the right to education and barred them from public life.

In Kabul, a new sign appeared outside the ministry of women’s affairs, announcing that it was now the Ministry of Preaching and Instructing and Spreading Virtue and Preventing Deputy.

World Bank $ 100 million staff for the Women’s Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Program, which was outside the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, were escorted off the field on Saturday, said program member Sharif Akhtar, who was among those they got away.