JINAN, China, September 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – This is a news report from China Daily:
The three-day International Conference on Food Loss and Waste is over Jinan, Shandong province, on September 11thwith
The event highlighted global efforts in tackling food losses and waste without 10 international consensus, according to Sui Pengfei, director general of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Held online and offline, the event was attended by ambassadors to China from 16 countries, agriculture ministers from 24 countries, including United States, United Kingdom, FRENCH, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil, and representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
“The conference is much more important to us. It unites the world on one issue. It is not just a conference on food loss and loss – it is a conference to unite the world,” he said. Gafar Ahmed Decision, Sudanese Ambassador to China.
On the topic of “reducing food loss and loss and promoting global food security”, the conference provided a platform for countries to discuss global food supply concerns.
Matteo Marchisio by the Representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development in China noted during an interview that food loss and loss are becoming global problems.
“China is not exempt from this problem and any success in reducing food loss in the country will have a global impact,” he said.
China attaches great importance to international cooperation in reducing food losses and waste, Tang Renjian, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said at the opening ceremony.
The nation will support the establishment of an international dialogue mechanism to reduce food loss to gain more experience and exchanges in policies and regulations, Tang added.
E Jinan Initiative of the International Conference on Food Loss was published during the conference, calling on countries to set common goals to deal with food loss and waste, and providing reference for countries to take specific action to address the issue.
Consensus was also reached among countries on minimizing food waste in the conference production, harvesting, storage and consumption process, according to Sui.
Jinan is an ideal host venue for the conference as it has a major advantage in agriculture and food production in China, tha Luis Schmidt Montes, The Chilean Ambassador to China.
He noted that Chile is looking to learn from Jinan as the city is developing towards modernization in agricultural production.
Jinan, the capital of Shandong province, is playing an important role in ensuring a steady supply of high quality agricultural products in the province and even in the country.
The city currently has 12 state-owned wheat reserve depots and has formed a complete industrial chain that includes raw wheat in production.
Advanced technologies are widely used in grain storage in the city such as indoor circulation temperature control technology and low power ventilation technology. The grain loss rate in the warehouse was kept below 0.2 percent.
Furthermore, with the support of national ecological protection efforts and a high quality development strategy in the Yellow River Basin, Jinan now faces new development opportunities.
As an important transportation hub in China, Jinan there are more than 300 railways connecting 254 cities in the country and 204 airlines traveling to 114 cities at home and abroad.
Jinan joined China “1 trillion yuan club “for the first time in 2020 when its GDP hit 1.01 trillion yuan ($ 156.7 billion) The revenues of the information technology industry and high-end equipment exceeded both 300 billion yuanwith
Jinan also enjoys a favorable international environment. The city is currently home to 81 of the top 500 companies in the world and has 79 sister cities and friendly cooperation cities.
The conference will bring new development opportunities for Jinan to promote the development of high-quality agriculture, to build a new highland to open up to the outside world, and to build a strong modern provincial capital in the new era, organizers said.
