Top 10 world news: US admits mistake, clashes in Australia, clashes between Laxman and Kumble for head coach and more, World News

U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie has acknowledged that the country made a “mistake” by launching a drone airstrike on a residential area in Kabul on August 29 that killed 10 civilians, including children. The general made these comments after WION observed the attacked area and interviewed the remaining civilians of the house. The investigative report, which WION was the first to make, hinted at the deaths of civilians and not terrorists. In other news, retired French ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault left the embassy in Canberra on Saturday. He has arrived at Sydney Airport. The envoy called the sudden cancellation of a submarine contract with France in favor of a deal with the US “a big mistake”.
“We apologize”: US admits airstrike in Kabul kills 10 civilians, not ISIS-K militants
The U.S. had also claimed that a second attack had occurred shortly after their attack which proved the vehicle was loaded with explosives. However, an investigation by the media houses proved that there was no evidence to support the allegations of a second explosion.
Aukus deal: Withdrawn French envoy leaves Australian embassy, arrives at airport
On Friday, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed that the decision to withdraw the ambassadors from the US and Australia was taken due to “the extraordinary seriousness of the announcements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States”.
UK aid cuts make it important to address anti-black bias in funding
New research from the Vodafone Foundation has found that very often, only a small portion of the philanthropic funding earmarked for African development reaches local African-led civil society organizations. This is because most development funding favors intermediaries in the global north and international organizations.
Australia: Violent clash erupts between police and anti-blockade protesters
A large crowd gathered outside the town hall on Bridge Rd on Sunday. As they chanted their slogans against governments dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, local police began deleting them. This led to a violent clash between police and protesters, and local officers began using pepper spray on demonstrators.
The agenda behind the deal France called betrayal
Macron’s decision was an astonishing and sudden escalation of the rift between Washington and Paris, on a day when the two countries had planned to celebrate an alliance that returns to Britain’s defeat in the Revolutionary War. However, it was prompted by France’s understanding that two of its closest allies have been negotiating secretly for months.
Since the 1950s, coral coverage has halved worldwide, the report finds
From the Great Barrier Reef in Australia to the Saya de Malha Bank in the Indian Ocean, coral reefs and the variety of fish species they support are in sharp decline. The trend looks set to continue as the planet continues to heat up in the 21st century.
Waiting for Covaxin continues as WHO delays emergency use again
The SAGE session of the specialized agency of the United Nations will recommend the EUA based on the clinic on Covaxin from Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the trials. The session will also consider post-marketing studies on safety, immunogenicity, efficacy and effectiveness
Anil Kumble or VVS Laxman? Who is the leader to succeed Ravi Shastri as India’s head coach?
So far, Shastri has overseen two Test series victories in Australia, although the team was knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in England. Reports have circulated that BCCI may ask Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman to apply for the post of Indian team coach.
To protect ‘values’, thousands march against traditional hunting ban in France
Demonstrators marched in the rain while wearing bright orange, which is the color of hunters’ jackets. Further on in Brittany, a protest was also held in Redon and other areas as well. According to activists, about 150,000 birds die each year in France from non-selective hunting techniques
UK eases Covid travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers
The UK will also ban pre-departure tests that passengers must pass before arriving in the UK. This will be applicable to fully vaccinated people entering the UK from countries not on the red list. This has come as good news for Indians who have had to take longer and more complicated journeys to reach the UK.
