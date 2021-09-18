



FORECAST CONCLUSION SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and still humid with an afternoon shower or storm. High: 84 Saturday Evening: Mostly clear. Low: 62 SUNDAY: Lots of sun and lower humidity. High: 80, Low: 56 SUMMARY OF THE FORECAST We will go on the last weekend of summer with the prospect of increasingly sunny and more comfortable weather, with a partly sunny and still sticky Saturday followed by a mostly sunny and less humid Sunday. The weekend is seasonally warm and mostly dry, except for a missed shower or storm on Saturday afternoon in front of a weak cold front. Behind that front, it remains warm, but a long stretch of completely dry and comfortable weather is built for the start of next week from Sunday to Tuesday. A stronger cold front next week will bring a brief return of higher humidity and our best chance of rain and storms in the forecast, concentrated on Thursday. Colder and drier weather will surely follow. DETAILED FORECAST SATURDAY While the first half of the weekend also looks mostly dry, enough moisture may remain while a weakly cold front passes to take a shower or storm in some places on Saturday afternoon. Alternatively, expect a mixture of high-altitude clouds and sun that turn over 80 degrees. Alsoshtë also the last sticky day for what has been a relatively sticky week by September standards. SUNDAY PRORMES T MADHES This could end up as one of the three most beautiful days we have had in such a short time. The sky should be partly sunny every day, with high warm temperatures around 80, give or take a few degrees, and the lower night levels finally sink back into the 50s. Sunday and Monday look very comfortable, with the humidity coming as it rises from Tuesday. MEDRKUR AND ENJE Ahead of the cold front late week, clouds and humidity levels will rise most noticeably Wednesday through Thursday, along with rain and storms in front of that front, sometime late Wednesday through Thursday, although the weather is still insecure. This is by far the best and really only chance for widespread rainfall in the forecast for the next seven days, and has the potential for a slight heavy rain or some strong storms. FRIDAY Another drier and more comfortable air blow will end next week, with the heights in the low 70s on Friday with partly sunny skies expected, followed by a mostly clear, cool night and comfortable with discounts up to 50 degrees. Follow THE WEATHER:

