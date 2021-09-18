Party leaders make the final push as campaigns end

Leading party leaders spent Saturday morning announcing their plans for the country and attacking each other as the federal election campaign neared its end.

In Aurora, Ont., Liberal leader Justin Trudeau focused on defending the response to the government pandemic and the housing plan.

“We looked at the housing crisis and said, okay, what kind of measures can we apply to the housing crisis with the same intensity and urgency we did in the pandemic?” he said.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, his main competitor in the polls, was the one in his head Saturday morning. Trudeau criticized O’Toole for mandatory vaccinations including Conservative Party candidates who may not have been vaccinated.

WATCH | Asked why he is limiting questions, O’Toole defends his campaign

Asked why he is limiting questions, O’Toole defends his campaign Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole says he is proud of the election campaign he has led so far. 1:09

“Mr. O’Toole will not respect science, he will not respect people who want to return to normalcy, and he will take even the simplest step of demanding that all his candidates be vaccinated to lead by example,” he said. Trudeau.

“He is defending the freedoms and choice of anti-vaccines that are putting us all at risk.”

O’Toole is back again

At a news conference in Dundas, Ont., O’Toole addressed voters, with a focus on the state of the economy and its economic plan.

“Prices are out of control, costs are out of control, safe jobs are harder to find,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole also took the opportunity to paint Trudeau as vain, and criticized Trudeau for calling the election.

“People just can’t understand why the prime minister would call for an unnecessary $ 600 million election in the midst of a pandemic,” he said. “Justin Trudeau has no vision for Canada, unless he is in charge of it. It is partition and occupation, the wedge issue after the wedge release, partition and countless broken promises.”

But Trudeau was not the only subject of O’Toole’s denunciation, as the Conservative leader also urged Canadians to choose his party over the smaller parties. Canada’s right-wing People’s Party, led by former Conservative Maxime Bernier, has seen a significant increase in its voting numbers this campaign.

LOOK | Trudeau asked if these are his last elections

Trudeau asked if these are his last elections During a stop in Aurora, Ont., The Liberal leader says he is focused on this election and is not engaging in hypothetical scenarios for Election Day result. 1:04

“Voting for other parties that can not win, no matter how angry or frustrated you may feel, will not oust Trudeau,” he said. “Your frustration will be doubled if we wake up Tuesday morning with another Justin Trudeau government.”

Singh focuses on healthcare

In Saskatoon, NDPLeader Jagmeet Singh opened his press conference by talking about the COVID-19 pandemic number, particularly health care workers.

He also attacked liberal and conservative governments, saying they had not adequately funded health care. He said an NDP government would provide more support to the sector.

“We will fight to make sure you get the funds, resources, working conditions and staffing levels needed to provide the care you know you can and want to provide,” he said. late Liberals and Conservatives to vote against an NDP motion aimed at repealing lucrative long-term care homes.

He also tackled controversy over Spain’s former Liberal candidate, Kevin Vuong, whom the party ousted over a past crash over sexual misconduct.

“It took the Liberals two days to decide whether to release or get rid of this candidate. They did not have to spend even 20 minutes,” Singh said.

Meanwhile in Quebec, Bloc QubcoisLeaderYves-Franois Blanchet said he aims to make the most of the remaining time left in the campaign.

“We are still campaigning for two days, and every second of those two days will be given to get the best possible result for the Quebecers,” he said.

LOOK | Blanchet believes the next parliament will last longer

Blanchet believes the next parliament will last longer Qubcois bloc leader Yves-Franois Blanchet says there is speculation that some party leaders may not return if Canada votes in a minority government. 1:01

He also accepted a controversial question in the English debate on the Quebec Bills 21 and 96 bills to promote secularism and the French language in the province. Moderator Shachi Kurl called the bills “discriminatory”, of which Blanchet made an exception. It’s a moment that seems to have given the Bloc a boost at the end of the campaign.

“It’s not a question that was a surprise,” he said. “It’s just a revelation of what a lot of very institutional people think of us, the Quebecers.”