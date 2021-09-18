Ontario reports more than 800 cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths





Ontario reported 821 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 578,869. Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 621 include people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 200 are fully vaccinated individuals. For comparison, 857 cases were reported last Saturday. Ten additional deaths were also reported on September 18, bringing the number of virus-related provincial deaths to 9,647. Officials said all 10 new deaths occurred within the past month. A total of 562,827 cases of coronavirus are considered resolved, which has increased by 655. Read more: New details released on Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificates, non-compliance fines start at $ 750 The story goes down the ad More than 30,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 17,699,212 tests and 17,473 remain under investigation. The province showed that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.5 percent, which is slightly higher than Friday’s report when it was 2.4 percent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 3.5 percent. Provincial figures showed that there are 185 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down to nine), 126 of whom are in a ventilator (down to seven). Elliott said of those in intensive care, 174 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 11 are fully vaccinated. As of 20:00 Friday, 21,357,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 39,210. Of those, 15,203 were first doses and 24,007 were second doses. In Ontario, nearly 85 percent of people age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and almost 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated. 185 people are in ICU due to # COVID-19174 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 11 are fully vaccinated. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 18, 2021 The story goes down the ad















