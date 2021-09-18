Billings homebuilder launches project to help businesses worldwide





McCall Homes celebrated an groundbreaking event on Billings Friday for her third home for Homes For Hope, an organization that helps people with businesses in less affluent parts of the world. “We are trying to get into some of the poorest areas of the world and develop entrepreneurs who are trying to start businesses but do not have access to capital,” said Greg McCall, co-owner of McCall Homes. “They have great ideas, but they just happen to live in a country that is so impoverished that they do not have the same opportunities we have here.” Home for Hope is part of Hope InternationalHere’s how it works: builders first identify a project, then contractors and suppliers reduce or eliminate fees that are then donated to provide training and other skills for the poor. “They’re not just attacking poverty financially,” McCall said. “They attack him from the spiritual point of view, from the point of view of health, and try to treat the whole human being contrary to this issue.” Billings Mayor Bill Cole helped uncover the house in the McCall Homes Annafeld Subdivision. “Here in Billings, traders came out to support the organization,” Cole said. “They donate time and money, and materials to build a house that can then be sold to raise funds.” “The people we’re working with on the site while building homes are also all entrepreneurs,” said Matthew Baehr, executive director of Hope For Homes. “And they can relate to the people we are serving overseas. They know what it means to work hard to build businesses to take care of their families.” Baehr said his organization helps people in Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe and South America, along with the Dominican Republic and Haiti. “The best way out of poverty is a good job,” Baehr said. “We want to be known as the construction industry’s response to global poverty.” “We invest in their dreams by giving them a hand more than delivery,” McCall said. “You know there is a hopelessness in our world today,” Cole said. “And on a beautiful day with people of good will, it was such an uplifting event.”

