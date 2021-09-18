Death of Bouteflika, hunter-gatherer demonstrations, submarines: noon update













Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, ousted from power in 2019 after mass protests against his desire to run for a new term, died on Friday at the age of 84. Since his spectacular fall in April 2019 under pressure from the army and the road, an Algerian colloquially called “Boutef” had remained isolated at his nursing home in Zeralda, west of Algeria, when relatives of his were being prosecuted on corruption charges. His downfall had become inevitable after weeks of mass demonstrations against his desire to run for a fifth five-year term, after 20 years in power, despite his illness. [Plus dinfos] Demonstrations by hunters against the ban on traditional hunting Hunters have begun demonstrating in several cities in France to defend traditional bird hunting, which is considered illegal by the Council of State, and while the government has just made a gesture towards this convicted electorate. At least 13,000 people started this Saturday morning in Mont-de-Marsan for a demonstration to protect traditional bird hunting and a “threatened rural world”. They were about 8,000 in RedonIn August, the Council of State introduced some hunting techniques with nets (pantes, tenderies) or cages (matoles) in violation of the European Poultry Directive of 2009, which prohibits techniques for the mass capture of birds regardless of the species caught. Demonstration in Redon. (Erwan Miloux) Paris withdraws its ambassadors to the United States and Australia France on Friday withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia, an unprecedented decision against the two historic allies, following the cancellation of a mega-contract for French submarines in Canberra. “At the request of the President of the Republic, I decided to withdraw immediately to Paris for consultations with our two ambassadors to the United States and Australia,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a press release. The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to oppose China, AUKUS, including the supply of US nuclear submarines to Canberra, which was rejected by the French who signed a 56 billion euro contract in 2016. to supply conventional submarineswith [Plus dinfos] Jean-Yves Le Drian, head of French diplomacy. (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP) Restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris will begin The security and consolidation phase of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, destroyed more than two years ago by a fire, has been completed, leaving room for the restoration phase, the public institution responsible for its preservation announced on Saturday. Started one day after the fire, on April 16, 2019, this work was completed and “the cathedral is now completely safe” announces a press release which continues that “the restoration phase has been actively prepared and is now firmly committed to start from this winter the first restoration works. [Plus dinfos] (Stuthane de Sakutin / AFP) Heritage Days: What to do in Brittany? Following a truncated edition due to the covid-19 crisis, the 2021 Heritage Days take place this weekend. More than 22,000 meetings are offered. With ours interactive map, discover those programmed in Brittany! Le Tlgramme also offers you selection of his meetings in the regionwith

