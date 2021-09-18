International
Hundreds on the coast before Christ still without electricity after the storm, despite overnight repairs
Hundreds are still without electricity in the Vancouver area and Vancouver Island after heavy rains and winds damaged the power grid.
Nearly 600 families were left powerless Saturday in the Vancouver area, out of nearly 2,000 who woke up with electricity still early that morning.
More than 400 others on Vancouver Island were still without electricity from the storm, which cut off lights to 55,000 cumulative residents on Friday, according to BC Hydro.
The worst interruptions hit around 8 a.m. Friday. This is when Environment Canada saidwinds blew in some places up to 55 kilometers per hour, and the lights of 23,000 people were suddenly dimmed.
“It was clearly related to the weather event,” BC Hydro spokesman Simi Heer told CBC News. “Obviously it ‘s the awful time on a Friday night when you’re having fun and having dinner with your family and friends.”
“It’s unfortunate … but we expect to restore energy at some point today to anyone affected by yesterday’s storm.”
#Stuhi para K. update: Crews continue to work to respond to disruptions caused by today’s heavy rain and wind. We expect customers to be without power overnight, but teams will continue to restore energy as soon as possible. Please check here for updates: https://t.co/4RWNVUFL0M pic.twitter.com/2sDxHrrroW
Heer said a total of 55,000 families lost their power during the storm.
Many of the outages were caused by broken power poles or swollen trees above power lines, but BCHydro crews managed to reconnect most of them overnight, Heer said.
Some substations also saw shutdowns requiring repairs. And some of the more “complicated” repairs will take Saturday to complete, the power company said.
“We had crews working all night doing repairs to our system,” Heer said. “Today they will deal with the most complex repairs required.”
“They will take some time to do that job because it’s like a mini-construction project … We really appreciate everyone’s patience.”
On Saturday just before noon, a series of major outages hit several communities on Vancouver Island, with families without power outages in more than 7,000, many of them on suspicion of “transmission circuit failure,” BC Hydro said. It is not known if Saturday’s new outages were weather-related.
