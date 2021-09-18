Hundreds of anti-blockade protesters clash with police in Australia

There were 2,000 police officers in Melbourne’s central business district to prevent large protest groups from gathering, said Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott.

“What we saw today was a group of protesters who gathered, not to protest for freedoms, but simply to take and fight with the police,” Galliott told reporters. “This is what we saw angry, aggressive young men, they had to fight the police not to protest for freedom.”

Galliott pointed out that the only way to gain freedom as a society is to work together and achieve vaccinations. “Once we do that, we would be out and enjoying the summer, enjoying the Christmas, enjoying the time with families. Doing these would do nothing to advance any course. It has never been successful here either. overseas, protest leads you nowhere. “

He also said that if officials had not taken preventive measures to shut down the public transport system and enforce vehicle checkpoints, there could have been thousands of protesters in the city. According to police, about 500 to 700 protesters were in Melbourne’s central business district on Saturday.