Afghan-American advice for refugees coming to the US

Noorullah Delwaria has been in the US since 1969 and remembers when the rest of his family fled Afghanistan after the Soviet occupation in 1979.

“It was hard, hard and emotional when they fled the war,” the 79-year-old told CNN.

At the time, Afghan migration was considered the world’s biggest refugee crisis, as 1.9 million people fled Afghanistan, escaping Soviet bombs and military occupation.

While there is overwhelming support from Americans and politicians to relocate and welcome incoming refugees, some observers say anti-refugee sentiment and racism have also increased.

Recently, posters with the “Afghan Refugee Hunting Permit” written on them were discovered on the University of Michigan campus, according to Melissa Overton, deputy chief of police at the University of Michigan Police Department.

US Representative Tom Tiffany from Wisconsin, tweeted “It is disturbing that 5,000 Afghans a day are heading to the US – including Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Afghanistan is a dangerous country that is home to many dangerous people.”

Afghan-Americans who have traveled as refugees offered some tips for newcomers. Here is what they said to CNN.

Take care of your mental health

Rohina Hussain recalls how frightened she was when she first arrived in the US as a 5-year-old in 1991 with her family after the invasion of the Soviet Union. The entrepreneur recalls being frightened after being stuck on an escalator at the airport. She had never been to one before. She says the fear recurred throughout her childhood and adolescence as she faced bullying, family financial hardship and depression.

Her father did not speak English, but managed to work many jobs with a minimum wage, including picking up trash from the streets to support a family of eight, she recalls. When they settled in Virginia, Hussain says she began to feel like a foreigner. She was bullied at school and in her neighborhood.

“I was bullied because I was not White … my last name is Hussain,” she said, adding that she wore the headscarf after 9/11. She said other students at the school would not accept it.

“There was discrimination from the moment I was here … the neighbors did not care if you were dead or alive, no greetings, no care for the baked goods you gave them,” Hussain said. “I had dark, deep depression and severe anxiety,” which culminated in panic attacks, she said.

Hussain, who is a mother of three and an entrepreneur, wishes she and her parents had gone into therapy in the years since they arrived because it would have helped her cope better with her trauma.

Intergenerational trauma is a significant issue facing many Afghan refugees, she said.

“I was angry with my parents as a child because I did not understand,” the 35-year-old said. “You are coming to a new country and a new world. Children need advice and guidance from a professional to understand how they feel.”

Going to the mosque and enrolling in art classes as a child gave her some peace of mind, and this is something she believes younger Afghan refugees should try, as well as occupational therapy.

“That peace for them can be sport, art, anything they might want to get involved in,” Hussain said. “Those things to make good friends, to do what they really love.”

Hussain wants Afghan refugees to remember that they are good people with good intentions and to take care of their mental health.

Diaspora is at your disposal

Madina Wardak, a 31-year-old social worker and social justice lawyer, was born and raised in Los Angeles. Her parents arrived in the US as refugees in 1989.

In Los Angeles, Wardak and her family found a close-knit community of Afghan refugees celebrating birthdays together and supporting each other “because we had no one else,” she said.

Wardak wants Afghan refugees to come to know that, “If you are in America, you are on stolen land. They (white people) took this place through violence, they did not take it in a way that is moral … “You have more right to be here. You are here because of the violence they created,” Wardak said. “You are resilient, strong and come from a strong culture.”

Wardak uses her popular Instagram profile, Burqasandbeer , to inform its followers on human rights and humanitarian issues in Afghanistan, as well as various racial and social justice issues.

Wardak says the Afghan diaspora is here at the disposal of incoming refugees. She says there is an Afghan community in every major city in the country, and that, in addition to college scholarship funds, there are nonprofit organizations eager to help refugees.

“Use us, you are not alone. There are people who have been in your shoes 30 years ago … we came here earlier, now you can use what we have learned,” Wardak said. “Because when our parents came here they had no one. We are here to help you.”

Do not let others humiliate you

Noorullah Delwaria moved to California from Afghanistan in 1969 to study international banking at UCLA on a scholarship. He took evening classes at university and worked during the day at a bank to support his family.

In 1979, some of his relatives fled to California as he watched his hometown face a “brutal invasion” by the Soviets, Delwaria says.

“My family, my sister, her husband, they struggled to learn the language and adapt here,” he said. “Now they are fluent and working.”

Because it was hard to accept that his homeland was being invaded, Delwaria decided to stage protests in California and inform local politicians and media about the situation in Afghanistan. He would later travel the world with his wife to help rebuild his country after 2001.

Delwaria says he has seen how hostility and prejudice against immigrants and refugees has grown over the decades.

“When I came here, there was no hostility towards immigrants and refugees,” he said. He thinks that Afghan refugees should not allow today’s feelings to diminish them.

“In my opinion, if you are hardworking and studying, and you know English, it will help people excel,” he said.

His advice to students is to start at a university and try to take classes in the evenings and work during the day.

“Such an opportunity will help … do not pay attention to them (racists) and do your studies,” he said.

America is still the land of opportunity

When Ahmad Hamidi left Afghanistan in 1989 as a 7-year-old, his father told him they were going on an adventure. He later learned that they were leaving for America.

His passion for football and the Buffalo Bills made his passage easier. He started playing the sport his first year in the country, which helped him learn English and make lifelong friends, the 38-year-old says.

Hamid’s parents had financial difficulties when they first arrived. His father worked at a 7-Eleven and his mother worked as a cashier at a Roy Rogers restaurant and eventually worked as a manager.

Hamid’s advice to refugees is: “Learn English. You can not go anywhere without learning English. You have to be open to learning. You have to be able to adapt.”

He says it is vital to create some kind of savings once they find housing and jobs. It also encourages entrepreneurship.

“You have to go out on the field. I wish there was a program for them like him,” he said.

“America is still the land of opportunity. We lived in the lowest conditions over the years, but we did not bow down, we worked hard and we learned, and we did very well,” he said.

Hamidi owns several businesses, including a multimillion-dollar security company in Los Angeles, where he has employed at least a dozen Afghan refugees in recent years.

His passion for football has not stopped. He still goes to the Buffalo Bills games and even took his wife to a game during their honeymoon before leaving for the Caribbean.