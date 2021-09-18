International
IRONMAN World Championship Results 70.3: Iden Again – Elite News
Gustav Iden produced another incomparable show in 2021 to win a second IRONMAN World Championship 70.3 title in St George, Utah on Saturday.
The Norwegian, who had already held the title for two years courtesy of a COVID postponement in 2020, followed his clash at Nice 2019 with a similarly brilliant display to crush a high-class field.
American Sam Long came in second, with another Scandinavian Daniel Baekkegard from Denmark taking last place on the podium.
Olympic and WTCS champion Christian Blummenfelt, who was expected to test his compatriot Iden, saw his hopes shattered when he had a flat tire on his bicycle leg.
Swimming – Kanute leads the way
American Ben Kanute set the pace in the water after the field left immediately after 0700 local time. By the time he brought the field back to dry land (at 23:48) he was still at the head of a six-member leadership group. A group which included Aussie Sam Appleton, Danish star Daniel Baekkegard, Olympic champion Blummenfelt, another Danish Miki Taagholt and American Eric Lagerstrom.
That group had about 50 seconds left over the other athletes, while defending champion Gustav Iden was out of the water just over a minute after leader Kanute at 24:54. Magnus Ditlev was still 10 seconds behind.
American “Big Unit” Sam Long, who had spoken in race week about the need to improve his swimming, was just over two minutes out of rhythm after swimming. He also experienced trouble managing the T1 of a wardrobe malfunction when the chain on his trisuit appeared to have been broken.
Bike – Iden Power, ‘Big Blue’ falls down
Germany’s Frederic Funk was the first man to make a big move on two wheels as he exploded in front of the field early. There were less than 20 seconds separating the top 10 as they covered 40km. Ditlev, Appleton, Kanute and Baekkegard completed the top five. Iden was in sixth place after already compensating for that swimming deficit, while compatriot Blummenfelt was ninth, just 16 seconds out of rhythm and part of that main package.
2019 champion Iden continued his move forward to run the field through 55km, with Funk and Ditlev second and third. Blummenfelt was still ninth, and still about 16 seconds out of rhythm.
Approaching 70km Iden was still just ahead of Funk at the front with Ditlev a close third. The top three though now separated from the rest of that leading group – Blummenfelt was second in fourth place, about 47 seconds away from the lead. Shortly afterwards, the news came that Big Blu had suffered a mechanic on the bike, looking for a new front wheel. His hopes for victory were over.
Ahead Iden had launched the attempt to break those closest to him, and he raised the power to open a 30-second lead over Ditlev as they approached 75km, with Funk falling about a minute out of rhythm.
Iden continued to pick up the pace as he approached T2, and splitting his bike by 1:58:59 meant he escaped with an advantage of just over a minute from Ditlev. Funk was second – more than two minutes behind Iden. It was a lot of Norwegian race to lose from here.
Run – Gustav brings him home
Iden began to extend his advantage on the run, and almost immediately he was two minutes away from Ditlev, who simply could not live at the ruthless pace of the Norwegian. Another Scandinavian in the form of Baekkegard had now moved to the last position of the podium, but he had Kanute, Long and Jackson Laundry close by.
Through 8 km Iden’s lead was now over three minutes against Ditlev with the race and championship in sight. Baekkegard meanwhile now had Long with him for companionship in the battle for the third. Seconds later the couple would swallow Ditlev to make it a battle for second place.
Long is quite adept at pouring power that goes downhill, and he quickly exploded a few seconds away from Baekkegard as he set off in pursuit of (untrue) Iden.
Approaching 15 km and Iden led almost four minutes from Long with Baekkegard still third. Laundry was fourth, but about 48 seconds behind the Dane.
If the result was in any doubt, it was not now as Iden lasted more than four minutes away from Long over 18km, and it was simply a matter of the winning margin now.
Iden crossed the finish line in 3:37:13, rounded off with a 1:11:32 run division. He was 3:55 away from Long, with Baekkegard claiming last place on the podium. The Norwegian had produced the best bike of the day and there was division – completely dominant.
Results of the IRONMAN World Championship 70.3
Saturday 18 September 2021 – St George, Utah
PRO Me
- Gustav Iden (NOR) 3:37:13
- Sam Long (USA) 3:41:09
- Daniel Baekkegard (DEN) 3:42:24
- Miki Taagholt (DEN) 3:43:08
- Jackson Lavanderia (MUND) 3:43:25
- Ben Kanute (USA) 3:43:48
- Eric Lagerstrom (USA) 3:44:42
- Magnus Ditlev (DEN) 3:45:10
- Sam Appleton (AUS) 3:45:18
- Felipe Azevedo (POR) 3:47:03
- 27. Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR) 3:59:51
- 31. George Goodwin (GBR) 4:17:21
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tri247.com/triathlon-news/elite/ironman-70-3-world-championship-2021-results-men
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]