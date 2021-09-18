IRONMAN World Championship Results 70.3: Iden Again – Elite News

Gustav Iden produced another incomparable show in 2021 to win a second IRONMAN World Championship 70.3 title in St George, Utah on Saturday.

The Norwegian, who had already held the title for two years courtesy of a COVID postponement in 2020, followed his clash at Nice 2019 with a similarly brilliant display to crush a high-class field.

American Sam Long came in second, with another Scandinavian Daniel Baekkegard from Denmark taking last place on the podium.

Olympic and WTCS champion Christian Blummenfelt, who was expected to test his compatriot Iden, saw his hopes shattered when he had a flat tire on his bicycle leg.

Swimming – Kanute leads the way

American Ben Kanute set the pace in the water after the field left immediately after 0700 local time. By the time he brought the field back to dry land (at 23:48) he was still at the head of a six-member leadership group. A group which included Aussie Sam Appleton, Danish star Daniel Baekkegard, Olympic champion Blummenfelt, another Danish Miki Taagholt and American Eric Lagerstrom.

That group had about 50 seconds left over the other athletes, while defending champion Gustav Iden was out of the water just over a minute after leader Kanute at 24:54. Magnus Ditlev was still 10 seconds behind.

American “Big Unit” Sam Long, who had spoken in race week about the need to improve his swimming, was just over two minutes out of rhythm after swimming. He also experienced trouble managing the T1 of a wardrobe malfunction when the chain on his trisuit appeared to have been broken.

Bike – Iden Power, ‘Big Blue’ falls down

Germany’s Frederic Funk was the first man to make a big move on two wheels as he exploded in front of the field early. There were less than 20 seconds separating the top 10 as they covered 40km. Ditlev, Appleton, Kanute and Baekkegard completed the top five. Iden was in sixth place after already compensating for that swimming deficit, while compatriot Blummenfelt was ninth, just 16 seconds out of rhythm and part of that main package.

2019 champion Iden continued his move forward to run the field through 55km, with Funk and Ditlev second and third. Blummenfelt was still ninth, and still about 16 seconds out of rhythm.

Approaching 70km Iden was still just ahead of Funk at the front with Ditlev a close third. The top three though now separated from the rest of that leading group – Blummenfelt was second in fourth place, about 47 seconds away from the lead. Shortly afterwards, the news came that Big Blu had suffered a mechanic on the bike, looking for a new front wheel. His hopes for victory were over.

Ahead Iden had launched the attempt to break those closest to him, and he raised the power to open a 30-second lead over Ditlev as they approached 75km, with Funk falling about a minute out of rhythm.

Iden continued to pick up the pace as he approached T2, and splitting his bike by 1:58:59 meant he escaped with an advantage of just over a minute from Ditlev. Funk was second – more than two minutes behind Iden. It was a lot of Norwegian race to lose from here.

Run – Gustav brings him home

Iden began to extend his advantage on the run, and almost immediately he was two minutes away from Ditlev, who simply could not live at the ruthless pace of the Norwegian. Another Scandinavian in the form of Baekkegard had now moved to the last position of the podium, but he had Kanute, Long and Jackson Laundry close by.

Through 8 km Iden’s lead was now over three minutes against Ditlev with the race and championship in sight. Baekkegard meanwhile now had Long with him for companionship in the battle for the third. Seconds later the couple would swallow Ditlev to make it a battle for second place.

Long is quite adept at pouring power that goes downhill, and he quickly exploded a few seconds away from Baekkegard as he set off in pursuit of (untrue) Iden.

Approaching 15 km and Iden led almost four minutes from Long with Baekkegard still third. Laundry was fourth, but about 48 seconds behind the Dane.

If the result was in any doubt, it was not now as Iden lasted more than four minutes away from Long over 18km, and it was simply a matter of the winning margin now.

Iden crossed the finish line in 3:37:13, rounded off with a 1:11:32 run division. He was 3:55 away from Long, with Baekkegard claiming last place on the podium. The Norwegian had produced the best bike of the day and there was division – completely dominant.

The champion defends! congratulations for @ Guiden96 who gets # IM703WC “I was somewhat worried about entering T2 because I would have made a big hole in the bike. But in the end, I ran quite well and I am super happy to remain world champion.” pic.twitter.com/lAiEDHv81m – Triathlon IRONMAN (@IRONMANtri) September 18, 2021

Results of the IRONMAN World Championship 70.3

Saturday 18 September 2021 – St George, Utah

PRO Me

Gustav Iden (NOR) 3:37:13 Sam Long (USA) 3:41:09 Daniel Baekkegard (DEN) 3:42:24 Miki Taagholt (DEN) 3:43:08 Jackson Lavanderia (MUND) 3:43:25 Ben Kanute (USA) 3:43:48 Eric Lagerstrom (USA) 3:44:42 Magnus Ditlev (DEN) 3:45:10 Sam Appleton (AUS) 3:45:18 Felipe Azevedo (POR) 3:47:03