



SHANGHAI, September 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Shanghai Electric (601727.SS and 02727.HK) announced that the company is ranked 51st in the list of 250 leading international contractors of 2021 published by Engineering News-Record (ENR), a well-known publication worldwide for engineering and construction news and analysis. With a total of 22 overseas projects, Shanghai Electric saw the biggest jump in rankings among its Chinese counterparts this year, despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on large-scale global engineering projects. Widely considered the industry barometer, the ENR list ranks global construction companies based on revenue generated from their overseas projects. According to the annual list, 2020 marked another difficult year for global infrastructure construction firms, filling the market with uncertainty and short-term risks. ENR reports that total international contracted revenues for the 250 lowest chairpersons fell 11.1% at $ 420.4 billion in 2020, by $ 473.1 billion in 2019, which is the largest one-year decline recorded in ENR international contracting data since 2003. Amid the complex and challenging market climate, Shanghai Electric implemented proactive business strategies at home and abroad, in an effort to protect employees in the country while maintaining a high revenue growth rate for its major international projects, including Dubai CSP, E Pakistanit Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mining and Energy Project, Panevo, Serbia, Of Vietnam Strong, Of Greece photovoltaics, and Of Iraq Huashide maintenance projects. Looking back on 2020 during which Shanghai Electric pulled out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Shanghai Electric spokesperson stated that Shanghai Electric has once again shown its resilience in difficult times for the global engineering industry. “Faced with an ever-changing business environment and uncertain industry prospects over the past year, Shanghai Electric has taken swift action to minimize construction delays, address the safety and shortages of workers in the country, and ensure a smooth turnover. “Recognition by ENR is another testament to the tremendous effort we have put in, as well as our efficient management and industry-leading product quality as a result of our unwavering pursuit of excellence,” he said. Meanwhile, the construction of Shanghai Electric’s major overseas projects is progressing smoothly according to plan. The first 300MW Phase 5 of 900MW in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park) completed a 10-day performance test in late July this year and entered commercial operation ahead of the mid-August deadline.

The first open pit coal aquifer of E Pakistanit The Thar Block-1 Coal Mining and Integrated Energy Project was completed in late June.

The Thar Block-1 Coal Mining and Integrated Energy Project was completed in late June. 220 kV substation at Serbia’s Panevo Combined Cycle Power Plant Completes Backlog August 19 With the status of operation of all equipment included is stable and showed promising results, which laid the foundations for the production of grid-connected power. Furthermore, the 300 MW -1 Unit of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Power Plant Station (DCRTPP), Yamuna Nagar of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) has broken records by completing a 145-day ongoing operation in 19 April 2021, performed by Shanghai Electric Engineers. The maintenance mission came at a challenging time when India was experiencing a new wave of COVID-19. Working under great pressure and against all odds, HPGCL and Shanghai Electric engineers teamed up to undertake a review of the unit, which allowed the unit to operate without any technical issues over the next five months. IN March 2021, the unit recorded a monthly plant load factor (PLF) of 86.32 percent, which is among the best power plant standards across the country. Unit 4 of the Jindal 4X300MW coal-fired power plant in India also recorded a 711-day operation without failure in September 2020, breaking the previous record of 684-day operation without breaking and set a new standard for the whole country. IN January 2021, Of India The Warora 2X300 MW coal-fired power plant project achieved the “Award for Best Performance”, which marked the third consecutive year that the power plant has received recognition. SOURCE Shanghai Electric Related links www.shanghai-electric.com

