Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

Italy is reporting a up to 40 percent increase in the number of people receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine following a government decree requiring a health transition for all workers, public and private, starting October 15th.

The coronavirus tsar’s office in Italy says there has been a 35 per cent increase in weekly first doses compared to last Saturday. Italian regions across the country reported increases from 20 per cent to 40 per cent for meetings this week to achieve the goal.

On Thursday, Italy became the first major European economy to ask all workers to submit a “Green Pass” to work next month. Requires evidence of vaccination, a recent recurrence of COVID-19 negative testers in the last six months.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza says the request is aimed at boosting the vaccine campaign while creating safer jobs. Italy, once the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, has fully vaccinated 75 percent of its population aged 12 and over. Italy has reported more than 130,000 confirmed deaths, the third highest number in Europe after Britain and Russia.

“The Green Cross is an instrument of freedom that will help us make jobs safer,” Speranzatold told a news conference. “The second reason is to strengthen our vaccine campaign.”

Slovenia and Greece adopted similar measures this week. But Italy’s 2 trillion euro ($ 2.35 trillion) economy, the third largest in the European Union, is a much bigger target and the move underscores the government’s determination to avoid another deadlock, despite the number of infections. new viruses crawl, mostly among the unvaccinated.

What is happening all over Canada

What is happening all over the world

As of Saturday, more than 227.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.6 million.

IN Americas, South Carolina is setting records for COVID-19 hospital admissions, and new cases in the state are approaching peak levels last winter. The number of cases has increased from 150 per day to more than 5,000. The state hit nearly 2,600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in early September, a record.

IN Middle East, the capital of the United Arab Emirates has ended a policy that requires those coming from other emirates to have a recent negative COVID-19 test. Abu Dhabi made the announcement on Saturday, saying people from the other six emirates of the United Arab Emirates could enter the capital from Sunday without taking a test.

IN Asia, Vietnam has approved Cuba ‘s Abdalavaccine for use, the government said Saturday as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak. Abdala becomes the eighth COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Vietnam, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the region, with only 6.3 percent of its 98 million people receiving at least two injections.

In Singapore, health officials reported 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest since April. A recent increase in cases following the easing of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to halt further reopening. More than 80 percent of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Police in Australia used pepper spray to disperse protesters Saturday at a rally against the blockade in Melbourne, the country’s second largest city. About 1,000 demonstrators gathered on the outskirts of Richmond after the protest site was changed at the last minute to avoid authorities.

Protesters meet with police on Burnley Street in Richmond, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday. Protesters gathered three miles from Melbourne’s central business district despite COVID-19 restrictions banning large outdoor gatherings. (Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)

There were minor clashes as well as a violent confrontation involving a handful of protesters. Several protesters were arrested. Most demonstrators opposed the rules by not wearing masks. About 2,000 police officers were deployed at road checkpoints and barricades, as well as during patrols, to try to stop the rally from moving forward in defiance of public health orders.

Melbourne is the capital of Victoria, which on Saturday reported 535 new infections and one death from COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. The city’s sixth blockade began on Aug. 5 across Australia, with health officials registering 1,882 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.