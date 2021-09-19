



Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews is set to unveil the long-awaited state roadmap outside the blockade after the state registered 507 new COVID-19 cases.

Outdoor dining, extended travel boundaries, and face-to-face learning will resume under Victoria’s guide outside the blockade, set to be unveiled today. It comes after the state registered 507 new cases acquired instead of COVID-19 and one death bringing the total number of active cases to 5262. Health officials and senior ministers met late Saturday evening and Sunday morning to finalize Victoria’s way out of the blockade as the state approaches the 70 percent double-dose vaccination rate. According to E Diela Herald, the changes will cause the controversial curfew to be lifted from 9pm to 5am, travel restrictions extended to 25km and some hostels reopened with restrictions on outdoor service. Face-to-face teaching in the classroom will resume with 12th-year students expected to return to school in the first week of October, followed by a gradual return to the other levels of the year. The state is likely to have a further easing of restrictions when they reach an 80 per cent double-dose target — likely to occur in mid-November. As for Saturday, more than 71 per cent of Victorians have received at least one stroke and almost 44 per cent have been vaccinated twice. Six officers hospitalized after ‘illegal’ protests The Victoria Roadblock comes after 235 people were arrested following Saturday’s “illegal” and “violent” protest in Melbourne CBD. Victorian police confirmed the protest, which involved more than 700 people, turned violent after fiery demonstrators threw stones, glass bottles and dangerous objects at a number of police officers. “What we saw today was a group of protesters who gathered not to protest for freedoms, but simply to take and fight with the police,” Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott told reporters on Saturday. “That’s what we say. Were angry, aggressive young men out there fighting the police.” Six members of the police had to be taken to hospital, several others were injured and at least one police vehicle was damaged during the incident. “It was extremely disappointing to see another example of a small community minority showing complete disregard for the health and safety of not just the police, but of every Victorian,” police said in a statement. Further investigations will be conducted in the following days for criminal offenses committed during the protest activity.

