Chris Anker Sørensen died in an accident at the World Championships





Tragedy struck Flanders on the eve of the start of the UCI 2021 World Road Championships. Former rider Chris Anker Sørensen, at the event as a Danish television commentator, was hit by a driver while riding in Belgium and later died from his injuries. Sørensen had just turned 37 on 5 September. According to TV 2 Sport director Frederik Lauesen, Sørensen died after being hit by a van driver in Zeebrugge. The individual trial of the elite men will start from nearby Bruges on Sunday. “It is with great sadness that I receive the news that our good colleague Chris Anker Sørensen has died,” Lauesen said. usdaynews.com. “Mr Sorensen was in Belgium for the World Cycling Championships. Today, Saturday, he was riding a bicycle and was hit by a car, and he later died from his injuries. Our deepest thoughts and sympathy go to his family. Chris Anker Sørensen. “ The former professional rider retired in 2018 after a successful career mainly on the Bjarne Riis team, becoming a professional with CSC and sticking to his incarnations as Saxo Bank and Tinkoff-Saxo before switching to the Pro Continental Fortuneo-Vital outfit Concept in 2016. He ended his career with the Danish team Continental Riwal and started commenting for TV 2 Sport. Sørensen was a talented climber and stage runner, and won a stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Dauphiné Libéré) in 2008. He went on to win stage 8 at the Giro d’Italia and served as an important place for riders like Andy Schleck. Following Schleck’s departure for Radioshack, Sørensen headed Saxo Bank on the 2012 Tour de France. The World Cup organizers expressed their condolences, as did UCI President David Lappartient. “Flanders 2021 and UCI are saddened by the news that former rider Chris Anker Sørensen has died in a car accident. Chris attended the UCI 2021 World Road Championship while working as an analyst for Danish television. Our thoughts and prayers are with loved ones. his “, writes the organizers of the competition. Lappartient said: “Words cannot express my sadness to hear about the tragic death of former cyclist and professional journalist Chris Anker Sørensen. Family, friends and [Danish cycling] my deepest sympathies for this terrible loss. “ The entire Cyclingnews team expresses our deepest condolences to Sørensen’s family, friends, former friends and colleagues. RIP Chris Anker Sorensen. As a knight he was selfless and full of noise. In the media complex he was just as generous and friendly. Thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/6k2Ps9SMsuSeptember 18, 2021 look more Words cannot express my sadness to hear about the tragic death of former cyclist and professional journalist Chris Anker Sørensen. Family, friends and @dcucykling, my deepest condolences for this horrible loss. pic.twitter.com/qFK2dXN4RISeptember 18, 2021 look more An example of a fighting spirit. He embraced what cycling is. The Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Chris Anker Sørensen and shares her thoughts of compassion with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/PLkCZk6yXbSeptember 18, 2021 look more Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go to Chris Anker Sørensen’s family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace! https://t.co/6ovmPo6T6gSeptember 18, 2021 look more go easy .. stay free .. push ligth in the great celestial velodrome God grant you peace cond Deepest condolences to your family pic.twitter.com/QPDA2ra915September 18, 2021 look more Oh no … that really hits the house. So sad. Thoughts are with the @chris_anker family https://t.co/ezp3VK3acgSeptember 18, 2021 look more This is tragic news. A rider I admired, a colleague and commentator I liked to talk to and ask his thoughts and expertise in racing. He gave so much insight and his advice after passing the courses every day. RIP Chris Anker. My thoughts are with his friends and family. https://t.co/yVeWDGbzGsSeptember 18, 2021 look more

