Some businesses publicly challenge the BC vaccine passport program
Less than a week into the launch of the BC vaccine passport program, some BC businesses are already publicly challenging the order.
Rolly’s restaurant in Hope says it will not check customers for evidence of immunization, which is currently required to access a range of non-essential domestic services in the province.
The restaurant owners declined an on-camera interview, but told Global News that they believe the vaccine passport program forces them to discriminate against customers.
They prefer restaurants to decide for themselves if they feel comfortable inside the restaurant, the owners said.
“This is not discrimination against customers,” said Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth when asked about the restaurant.
“This is the recognition of most people in this vaccinated province, and the way we are going to defeat this virus is from everyone who is vaccinated.”
Prime Minister John Horgan in BC restaurants ignoring vaccine card rules
On Friday, Canadian People’s Party candidate Rob Bogunovic held a meeting and greeting outside the restaurant, surrounded by a sign that read “informed consent” and “no obligation”.
The party has made opposing vaccine mandates a major plan in its campaign.
In Vancouver, another institution that has been at the center of controversy over resistance to COVID-19 restrictions also appears to be testing BC vaccine passport passport rules.
The business was booming at the Corduroy restaurant in Kitsilano on Thursday, where a staff member told Global News they were not checking on immunization status.
The employee said the restaurant was only serving against, apparently looking for a loophole in vaccine card regulations if table service is included.
The provincial health ordinance approving the vaccine passport, however, is clearly applicable to all licensed beverage establishments, regardless of whether table service is included.
Esquimalt’s Sunnyyside Coffee, which previously vowed to challenge the evidence of the immunization program, also posted a video on Facebook this week reiterating its commitment not to check vaccination status.
Protesters against vaccine and anti-mandate enter Salmon Arm schools causing blockage
A Facebook group dedicated to tracking similar businesses was also busy this week with posts about dissenting institutions.
“There may be breaches of their beverage licensing in force, there may be breaches of WorkSafe, there may be breaches of the COVID safety plan,” Farnworth said.
Farnworth added that the inter-institutional implementation of the province would examine any gaps and decide when implementation was needed.
But speaking to reporters Friday, Prime Minister John Horgan suggested the province was not focused on a coup.
“We’ve worked on trying to have a very soft touch of implementation,” Horgan said.
“We have done this to follow the direction of the public and the public wants confidence that when it comes out in these non-essential activities, it will do so with like-minded people, people who have taken steps to protect themselves.”
The Minister of Public Safety, he added, will have more to say on the issue of implementation in the coming days.
Cases of COVID-19 are growing in the north before Christ
While Rolly owners confirmed they had been visited by bylaws and health inspectors, it was not immediately clear if they were being evaluated for any sanctions.
If the restaurant faces fines, supporters have already said they will help support a legal protection fund for the restaurant.
As of Friday, nearly 79 per cent of qualified British Columbians had been vaccinated.
Despite constituting the vast majority of the population, fully vaccinated individuals represented only five percent of critical care cases in BC, and less than 14 percent of all hospitalized cases over the past two weeks.
