IRONMAN World Championship Results 70.3 2021: Lucy Charles-Barclay adjusts! – Elite News

Lucy Charles-Barclay ended the wait to win a world title as a professional triathlete as she achieved a sensational victory in IRONMAN World Championship 70.3 2021 in St George, Utah.

Three days after turning 28, Lucy went one better after three second places in Kona and one in 70.3 Worlds to destroy a deep field in an extraordinary style. It would produce the fastest divisions in all three disciplines – complete domination.

African-American Jeanni Metzler won second place with a brilliant performance on the run to pass the new American sensation Taylor Knibb in the final stages.

Five-time winner Daniela Ryf saw her reign as the 70.3 World Champion, after beating well and stepping out of the podium positions.

Britain had three women in the top five and five in the top 10 as Katrina Matthews claimed fourth and Emma Pallant-Browne fifth. Holly Lawrence would claim ninth and Nikki Bartlett ninth.

Not-Charles-Barclay explodes

Charles-Barclay went through the ROKA swimming course in great style and was clear in the front with a short sequence. She would get out of the water at 24:36 with an advantage of just under a minute and a half from the tracking pack.

That group of followers included some of the other top contenders, most notably 2016 winner Lawrence and American sensation Knibb.

Australian Ellie Salthouse was almost two and a half minutes behind Charles-Barclay, just ahead of Ryf as the Swiss superstar headed for T1 in eighth position.

Pallant-Browne and Matthews, both thought to go well, were more than three and a half minutes out of rhythm going towards the foot of the bike. They were 14th and 15th respectively in the rankings.

Bicycle – Lucy spills it

Lucy kept that frantic pace on the bike, and after 20 km Knibb was still almost two minutes behind despite splitting from the rest of the tracking package. The big early mover on the bike was Ryf, climbing to third place — though her deficit against Charles-Barclay was still about two and a half minutes.

Any thought of Charles-Barclay’s advantage starting to diminish was erased as she picked up the pace to cross 35km with a nearly three-minute lead over the relentless Knibb with Ryf now just behind the American in third.

When the field reached 55 km, the advantage for Charles-Barclay was now significantly greater, it was more than three minutes away from Knibb and more than four ahead of Ryf. Sensational stuff with the field drawn from the courtesy of the brutal pace she was injecting.

Approaching 70km and Charles-Barclay continued to extend her lead, she now led Knibb 3:37 with Ryf almost five minutes behind. About six minutes after Lucy came a group which included Lawrence, Salthouse, Pallant-Browne, Pamella Oliveira, Metzler, Matthews and Skye Moench.

Climbing through the Snow Canyon saw Knibb finally take some time from Charles-Barclay-shortening it by about 20 seconds to 3:19 approaching 75km. Ryf meanwhile was still third, but fell behind (more than six minutes out of rhythm). Moench had moved into the top four, but was almost seven minutes behind the leader.

Lucy stopped the clock at 2:14:59 for sharing her bike, almost five minutes away from Knibb. That attempt to climb through the Snow Canyon had clearly led the young American to pay a price for the descent. Her crack at the bike was 2: 18: 27 — more than three minutes slower than Charles-Barclay. Ryf was exactly six minutes behind in third place, with Matthews now fourth.

Run – LCB reigns, Ryf fades

Charles-Barclay would have to disband to lose the race from here as she took her lead over Knibb in more than five minutes. The biggest story was now unfolding behind it. In the form of Ryf falling from podium positions after she was crossed early on the run by Matthews, Pallant-Browne and Metzler.

In the 5km run Charles-Barclay had again increased its lead to 5:51 against Knibb while Metzler had passed Matthews to move into third. Pallant-Browne was fifth with Ryf back in sixth place.

By the time the field reached 14 km (or Charles-Barclay to be more precise) she had extended this lead to almost seven minutes over Knibb, who continued her tireless pursuit in the second. Metzler was still third ahead of Matthews and Pallant-Browne with well-stretched pitch, and seeing a threat now for Knibb in second place.

The only question now was whether Knibb would stay in second place or whether Metzler would overtake him as Charles-Barclay continued to struggle towards that first World Cup victory as a professional.

A smiling Lucy crossed the line at 4:00:20 after posting a 1:18:48 run division. It was more than eight minutes away from Metzler, who passed Knibb who was fading in the final stages to claim second place.

Results of the IRONMAN World Championship 70.3

Saturday 18 September 2021 – St George, Utah

PRO Women