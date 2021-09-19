LIVE WATCH: Gladys Berejiklian provides updates on COVID case numbers

A number of COVID-19 restrictions on Sydney’s troubling 12 LGAs will be eased after Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian announced 1,083 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has announced a easing of restrictions on Greater Sydney LGA concerns from tomorrow.

The announcement comes after the state recorded 1,083 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Berejiklian said she was counting the days until the state reached its double-dose target of 70 percent, as it found that 51.9 percent of the eligible population were already fully vaccinated and almost 82 percent had received at least one dose.

“Once we reach 70 percent of the double dose, we will be able to do all the things I set out in the guide, which we announced a few weeks ago, and we are all really counting the days, so how much? “The sooner we get the second blow, the sooner we will be able to enjoy all that freedom.”

NEW NEW FREEDOM

Restrictions on 12 local government areas of concern will be eased to connect with Greater Sydney, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has revealed.

From 12.01 on Monday, September 20, the following restrictions will be eased for those living in LGA disturbing:

There is no limit to the duration of exercise and outdoor recreation (previously a limit of two hours);

Outdoor snowboarding up to five fully vaccinated people (excluding children aged 12 and under) will be allowed in one person’s LGA or within 5 km of the home (previously only fully vaccinated family members could be gathered outside, or up to two people fully vaccinated by different families);

people (excluding children aged 12 and under) will be allowed in one person’s LGA or within 5 km of the home (previously only fully vaccinated family members could be gathered outside, or up to two people fully vaccinated by different families); Shopping, training and outdoor recreation can be done 5 km from home or within your LGA (previously only 5 km from home);

Take part in one small wedding (maximum 11 people) in Greater Sydney as a guest (previously only allowed in their LGA); AND

A single person bubble companion can live in Greater Sydney (must have previously resided within 5 km of a person’s home). A person from a disturbing LGA could now be a friend to someone in Greater Sydney.

Almost all restrictions on disturbing LGAs are now in line with other block areas, with key differences authorized workers’ conditions AND travel permit claims which remain in place in the LGU of concern.

The prime minister said the decision to “equalize” LGAs with the rest of Sydney was “due in large part to high vaccination rates”.

“We have seen some of those communities go from rates of around 19 or 20 percent to almost 90 percent and it is extremely encouraging,” she said.

“Health experts also advise that in some of those areas of concern, we have seen a decline, the curve starts to change, but what always worries us is that any super-spreading event, anyone who is very complacent can actually do things very quickly “

Berejiklian praised Sydney’s west and southwest for “leading the way” in the state vaccination target, describing the move as a “wonderful step forward”.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank those communities in western and southwestern Sydney who have been doing this for so long,” she said.

“They have guided our vaccination rates, they have shown us the way and what it means to be resilient and strong.

“I can only imagine what it would mean for families and what it would mean for families to have to endure these limitations for such a long period of time, but I hope this announcement shows our absolute willingness to provide convenience. , support and optimism when we can. “

NSW recorded 13 overnight deaths

NSW Health Dr Jeremy McAnulty reported 13 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm last night – nine men and four women.

One person was in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, five in their 70s and three in their 80s.

Of the 13 people who died, nine were unvaccinated, two received a single dose and two – both with basic health conditions – received double doses of the vaccine.

There have been 241 COVID-19-related deaths in NSW since June 16 and 297 in total since the pandemic began.