France will work with India to promote a truly multilateral order News about Europe





The two countries’ foreign ministers agreed to deepen the strategic partnership while discussing developments in Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan.

The French foreign minister has agreed with his Indian counterpart to work on a program to promote a truly multilateral international order, the French foreign ministry said. Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also agreed during a call to deepen their strategic partnership, based on a relationship of political trust between the two major sovereign nations of the Indo-Pacific, the ministry said in a statement Saturday. The two ministers agreed to meet in New York next week, on the outskirts of the United Nations General Assembly, to work on a joint program of concrete actions to jointly defend a truly multilateral international order, she added. For his part, Jaishankar said in a Twitter post that they discussed developments in Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan. I discussed the latest developments in Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with my friend FM @JY_LeDrian . We look forward to our meeting in New York. Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 18, 2021 France has been pushing for several years for a European strategy to boost economic, political and defense ties in the region stretching from India and China to Japan and New Zealand. The European Union unveiled its Indo-Pacific plan this week. The call came a day after the French government withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after Canberra dropped a multibillion-dollar order for French submarines in favor of a partnership with Washington and London in the Indo-Pacific region. Calling the cancellation unacceptable behavior, Le Drian said in a statement on Friday that the decision to withdraw the envoys, at the request of President Emmanuel Macron, was justified by the extraordinary seriousness of the announcements made by Australia and the United States. A White House official said Friday that the U.S. regrets France’s decision and will continue to be committed in the coming days to resolving disputes between the two countries. Australia said on Saturday it also regrets France’s decision, adding that it appreciates its relationship with France and will continue to engage with Paris on many other issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/18/france-work-with-india-promote-truly-multilateral-order The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos