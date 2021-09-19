International
Alexandra Trusova gets close victory in Classic International US
Alexandra Trusova won the International Figure Skating Classic in the US on Saturday (September 18th), but was much closer than expected.
Russia had four jumps with four squares for its free skate, but fell in its fourth opening roll at the Boston Skating Club in Harwood, Massachusetts.
Recklessly, the 17-year-old landed a foursome in Salchow, but was then underestimated and had a hand down on a Lutz quad in front of a sketched Lutz-Euler-triple Salchow square combination.
However, its high score of technical elements was enough to ensure it victory on free skates with 142.05, and a total winning of 216.80.
The fireworks were awaited after the two-time junior world champion landed no less than five four-legged jumps on Russian test skates last weekend.
And while her execution was somewhat absent, her quad band makes her one of the most exciting women in figure skating right now.
For the second day in a row, of Korea Park Yeonjeong brought Trusova surprisingly close, as he marked himself as the star of the future.
In her senior international debut, the 15-year-old from Seoul completed seven triple jumps as she posted a career-high 141.33 in free skating, a 19-point improvement from her previous best.
That gave her a total of 212.40, a sign which would have been good enough for a fourth at the March World Championships.
Third place that day, and overall, went for the skater at home Gabriella Izzo who posted a better free personal skate of 118.83 for a total of 182.76.
This was Trusova’s first race since she became coach Eteri Tutberidze in May after spending a year with Evgeni Plushenkowith
A two-time junior world champion, Trusova won both of her Grand Prix duties in her senior debut season, but had to settle for third place after coaching partners. Alena Kostornaia AND Anna Shcherbakova both in the Grand Prix Final and in the European Championship.
Kostornaia followed Trusova to Plushenko’s training camp, but has since returned to Tutberidze’s Sambo-70 club in Moscow.
Previously, twice world silver medal Madison Hubbell AND Zachary Donohue secured a home victory in ice dancing.
The Americans led after Friday’s rhythm dance and, in addition to some lower noise, looked impressive in the free dance. They received high execution scores at 123.24 for a winning total of 207.30.
Diana Davis, daughter of coach Tutberidze, and Gleb Smolkin were second thanks to a 115.42, their second biggest personal best in consecutive days. Their total of 190.63 was about 25 points higher than their previous best overall ratio.
Third place went to him Eva Pate AND Logan Goodbye of the United States as they rose from fourth overnight thanks to a 104.50 in free play which gave them an overall score of 171.70.
At the Autumn Classic in Montreal, the bronze medalists of the ice dancing world Piper Gilles AND Paul Poirier ended a comfortable victory.
The Canadian duo scored 125.62 in their free dance for a total of 208.97 winners.
Of Spain Olivia Smart AND Adrian Diaz took second place with 191.31, ahead Caroline Green AND Michael Parsons of the United States (188.43).
