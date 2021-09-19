Lake District Historic Center Organizes Organ-Mid-American-News-Herald Organ

Some interesting music filled the air during a four-hour stretch on the afternoon of September 18 at Lake District History Center in the town of Painesville.

A gang organ rally was held at the organization, which is located at 415 Riverside Drive in Painesville Township.

Central American Chapter of Musical Box Society International took place the event. Chapter Chairman Rob Pollock said the group has a connection to the County Lake History Center dating back to the 1970s.

In fact, the Lake District Historic Center is one of only a few American museums to display some of the MBSI music boxes.

“(The Lake District Historic Center) has been the longest service location where we have exhibited our museum items,” Pollock said. “And we had people here trained to play them. So not only can you watch them, but you can also listen to them.”

About 10 years ago, the MBSI Central America Chapter held a rally at the Lake District Historic Center that displayed large organs.

“This time we brought in more manageable, smaller ones,” Pollock said. “With adults, most of our owners are older and they usually have the help of their grandchildren. But once school starts, we do not remove them (the organs of the older generation) that often.”

For the Sept. 18 rally, Pollock said nine members of the MBSI Central American Chapter were planned to bring 16 different types of band organs or various other music boxes to the Lake County Historic Center.

Pollock, who lives in Urbana, Ohio, brought two organs to the event. One was a hand organ from 1900 supported by a strap around the player’s neck.

“(The organ) was created by the Austro-Hungarian army to give to its invalids so that they could make money on the streets,” Pollock said. “They did not pay their pensions that day, so these organs were often rented by soldiers or invalids who took them on the streets and played music. Some people will pay them for the music and some people will pay them to leave. “

The bottom of the organ cover also includes a handwritten sign listing a program of five songs that the organ would play for passersby.

Meanwhile, group organs have proven to be a source of family enjoyment for Alice Bogert and her children.

Alice, from Corry, Pennsylvania, owns a “monkey organ” built in 1990. Sitting on top of the organ is the toy monkey which was also produced about six years later.

The monkey is called “Bardell”, which when pronounced, consists of the first initials of the names of her seven children.

Her son, Dawson, also attended the rally and demonstrated how the organ works.

The Musical Box Society International, founded in 1950, is “a worldwide group of enthusiasts for automated music machines whose origins date back to electrically amplified music,” according to the organization’s website.

“We are intrigued by self-playing musical instruments using perforated paper, perforated discs, fixed cylinders, paper scrolls, or digital instrument (MIDI) interfaces, and are powered by hand-held cranks, springs, or electric motors,” it said. on the website.

The MBSI Central America Chapter covers a territory that includes states such as Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania. and Kentucky.

Pollock said the organization offers a great opportunity for members to share a common passion as well as socialize.

“Once you get into that, you meet people who have similar interests and likes, and after less than two or three years, it’s like I get together with family,” he said. “Everything is nice.”