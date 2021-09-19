NSW Covid Update: Hotspots to relax and pools to reopen as NSW has the deadliest day of the pandemic | New South Wales

The New South Wales government will ease Covid restrictions on western areas of Sydney local government subject to stricter blocking rules to bring them into line with the rest of the city.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the draw of rules across most of Sydney from Monday would include a easing of restrictions in the 12 hotspots of the LGA.

They have led the way in our vaccination rates, they have shown us the way and what it means to be resilient and strong, the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

Conditions for authorized workers and travel permit applications will remain in the west and south-west of Sydney. But the changes mean that fully vaccinated adults in those areas will be able to exercise outside without time constraints and gather in groups of five outside, 5km from their home.

The government also announced that from Monday 27 September public swimming pools will be able to reopen across NSW.

Cases have been registered in NSW in recent days. The state reported 1,083 cases won instead of Sunday. The state Department of Health also reported that 12 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, including a man in his 40s from western Sydney who died at home. His Covid-19 infection was diagnosed only after his death.

The state has now recorded 55 deaths in the last five days alone.

The prime minister issued a stern warning about the way out of the states’ long stalemate on Sunday. Berejiklian said cases are likely to rise to levels not yet seen in Australia once the target of double vaccination of 70% of the adult population is reached and restrictions eased next month.

We will see things unfold before our eyes that we have not seen before in Australia because of the pandemic, she said.

There are currently 1,238 cases of Covid being treated in hospitals across the state, with 234 people in intensive care and 123 seeking ventilation. But Berejiklian again warned that things are expected to get worse in October, when the health system, she said, would be technically overloaded.

I do not want to gild the lily, in 70% of vaccinations there is still a threat, she said.

We can not have an outdated hospital system. The best advice I have is that the hospitalization rate is a bit lower than we expected, but the ICU numbers are about what we assumed, so we are expecting our worst weeks in the ICU and hospitalizations to be in October.

We are preparing for this and we know our health system is preparing for this and the staff is ready for this. But we do not want this to materialize because at the peak there are a lot of people in the ICU, the system is technically overloaded, even though we have planned for it and we know what to do.

The prime minister was asked about the prospect of reopening state borders once vaccination targets were met and said she was hopeful of a change in restrictions between NSW and Victoria.

NSW has had to deal with issues we have had before other states. I am confident that Victoria and I will be very much in the same place. When Victoria has 70% double dose, I hope there will be arrangements where there will be movement between NSW and Victoria when Victoria reaches that stage, she said.

She was more cautious when asked about other states, including Queensland, saying prime ministers in states without current Covid cases are likely to be reluctant to facilitate border closures.

It gave a warning to those states, however, that it was not possible for us to stay free from Covid in the long run and that the cases could reach higher levels than we have ever seen.

They see life differently, she told the government in Queensland.

All I tell all my colleagues is that even when you take 80% double dose and start opening, you will get Covid-19 in your community. So please accept it and prepare for it.

In fact, the Doherty report predicts that the number of cases we will see is likely to be the highest we have seen in Australia. But the benefit will be that people are protected by the vaccine.

These are confrontational concepts because up to the Delta variant in Australia [we had] was able to deal with other types of Covid. Delta has changed everything. Delta has turned its head on how we treat Covid and how we will live with Covid for those reasons.