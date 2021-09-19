“Freedom” rallies protest blockades, vaccines and masks held across Vancouver Island





Hundreds of people seeking the termination of vaccine and mask mandates as well as other coronavirus pandemic restrictions gathered on the lawn of the BC Legislature in Victoria. The demonstration was part of “World Rally for FreedomDemonstrations taking place across the globe on Saturday (September 18). A second demonstration on the lawn of the BC Legislature. also scheduled for September 19th. ORGANIZERS say they want to end blockades, disguise mandates, state of emergency declarations, prevent “mandates and tighten vaccines” and return to standard international and domestic travel. “We will oppose widespread propaganda, producing our own media and advancing our narrative, instead of succumbing to what pushes us. We will not accept the rampant politicization of science and medicine, and we will we turn these institutions into neutral sources of information for the good of society, on the interests of government and corporations, “reads a press release regarding Saturday ‘s event posted on the website’ s organizer. Similar events were also held in Campbell River and Nanaimo on Saturday, with hundreds who showed up and many said they did not believe the government’s approach to COVID-19 vaccinations was in their best interest. “You’re seeing it in France, Australia all over the globe now,” said Stockton Sarosha, a participant in the Campbell River demonstration. “Everyone is looking at the passport system as an ineffective tool to make sure everyone is safe.” Among those protesting at Campbell River was a man who claims his 68-year-old wife suffered a negative reaction to her first vaccine on June 29 and began to lose arm mobility. “The doctor said ‘Good to leave for blood work, check everything.’ “He did not think it was such a bad thing, except for fatigue or fibromyalgia, which is one of its precursors. You get some kind of myalgia from it, but it’s been two and a half months now happening in three,” he told CHEK. News. For every 100,000 doses of vaccine administered in the province, there were 3.1 serious adverse reactions, according to the British Columbia Center for Disease Control. However, many of those gathered today believe the negative feedback numbers have been under-reported by authorities, while others are also concerned about vaccines and masks for children. “I think it is extremely unhealthy to disguise our children. It is doing absolutely no justice to their mental growth, to their physical growth when you put a mask on a child 24/7 as they try to think, study and make decisions. , “one person told CHEK News. Others worry that they may lose their jobs if they do not want to be vaccinated. “My freedom to choose is what I’m worried about. I’m a healthcare worker. I’m looking to lose my job on October 26. So I have that big decision to make,” another person told CHEK News. Demonstrations also took place in Vancouver, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Sechelt, Salt Spring Island, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Halifax, Chicago, New York City, Denver, Honolulu, San Diego, London, Tokyo, Osaka, Hiroshima, Seoul, Taipei, Sao Paulo, Rome, Melbourne, Dublin, Manila, Bogota, Cape Town, Helsinki, Barcelona and Mumbai, according to the organizer Web pagewith Saturday’s rally comes after BC reported 768 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths, including a record 102 new cases on Vancouver Island on Friday.

