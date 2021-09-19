Water treatment plant failures ‘unacceptable’

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, has said the failures identified in two water treatment plants are “unacceptable” as he ordered an inspection of all such plants throughout the system.

The failures occurred at the Ballymore Eustace water treatment plant and the Creagh water treatment plant served by Gorey at Co Wexford.

There have been 52 reported cases of Gorey outbreak-related illness, including E coli-related bacteria, with a number of hospital admissions.

Minister O’Brien, in a Twitter post, said: “I find the failures identified by the EPA unacceptable.

“People’s trust in our water supply is paramount. Immediate steps will be taken to ensure this does not happen again.”

Speaking to RTÉ News earlier today, O’Brien said the audit would initially focus on the 20 largest water treatment plants and is a “precaution”.

“I mean while these incidents are troubling, the water supply is secure,” he said. “Water supply is safe in both of these areas, but it does not go away from a situation where we have had systemic failures in the process where public safety was put at risk.”

He was speaking after a meeting with representatives of Irish Water, Dublin City Council and Wexford County Council this morning.

The minister said the issues arose through a combination of human error and inadequate response when the issues were first identified.

“We can not have such situations to reappear again,” he added.

The Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, has said there may be further enforcement action, up to and including prosecutions, following incidents where unsafe water entered the public drinking water supply at the two water treatment plants.

EPA Director-General Laura Burke said there were unacceptable delays in notifying her organization and the Health Service Executive of the incidents.

This meant that 900,000 water consumers were unaware of the failures and were unable to defend themselves.

Investigations at both plants revealed what the EPA described as a “major failure” of managerial oversight, operational control and response by Irish Water and local authorities regarding their respective roles in providing safe and secure drinking water.

The EPA investigation at Ballymore Eustace found that the plant produced unsafe drinking water for a period of up to 10 hours from August 20 to August 21, due to the loss of the Cryptosporidium treatment barrier consisting of inadequate disinfection.

Plant is the largest water treatment plant in the country, serving approximately 877,000 customers in Dublin’s largest area.

The incident was not reported by Irish Water to the EPA or the Health Service Executive until 1 September.

It prevented a timely risk assessment of the impact on drinking water quality and allowed the undertaking of interventions that might have protected public health.

Creagh water treatment plant

The EPA investigation at the Gorey Water Treatment Plant found that a power outage and a chlorine pump failure resulted in water being removed from the plant and entering the public supply without the proper level of disinfection.

This went on for approximately five days between 19 August and 24 August.

Irish Water Director General Eamon Gallen said that in both the Irish Water incidents and the local authorities operating the water treatment plants on his behalf did not meet the standards required to protect public health.

In a statement today, Irish Water Managing Director Niall Gleeson said: “Irish Water agrees with the Minister and the EPA that both incidents are unacceptable. In both cases, late notification of issues related to the disinfection process at the plant potentially puts public health at risk.

In discussions today with the Executive Directors of Wexford and Dublin City Council we reaffirmed that all measures will be taken to ensure that there will be no recurrence of drinking water issues and can confirm to all customers that water is safe. safe to drink. “

Wexford County Council, meanwhile, said the problem at its water treatment plant in Creegh “only came to light on August 26 and was immediately discussed with Irish Water and HSE”.

In a statement issued to RTÉ News, the council said a failure of the chlorine dosing pump resulting from a power outage at the Creagh Water Treatment Plant led to a deterioration in water quality due to inadequate disinfection during the period 19 to 23 August.

He said that as soon as he became aware of the issue the water quality information was examined by the Council’s Irish Water and HSE technical staff and it was agreed that the incident had passed and the Water Treatment Plant was operating normally, with all tests of clear network. Since the incident, the water quality in Gorey has been extensively and extensively tested and again all network tests have been clear.

Dublin City Council said it is working to implement any necessary improvement plans at the Ballymore Eustace plant.

“DCC acknowledges that there was a failure in its reporting system at the time and is currently working with EPA and Irish Water, whose recommendations will be implemented, to ensure that this does not happen again,” she said.

“We want to reassure the public that the demolition at the plant was resolved a few weeks ago and no longer exists.”

Warning of the consequences

Social Democrat co-leader Roisan Shortall said water pollution in Dublin and Wexford are two very serious incidents and will have consequences.

Speaking to RTÉ on Saturday with Katie Hannon, she said questions should be asked about the procedures that have been followed and to establish the facts.

“Where was the division between Irish Water and the local authority?” She asked.

She also said it is necessary to find out why people were not notified.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said it was unacceptable and that swift action should have been taken.

He also stressed that there is little investment in wastewater treatment plants and that much work needs to be done to improve them.

Independent TD for Wexford Verona Murphy said the instructions were not followed and as a result people ended up quite ill.

She said it is the duty of Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright to restore trust in the community after this incident.

She said she wants answers as to why this happened and why no notice was issued.

She said she had received calls from voters on the issue at a time when they were feeling sick and had forwarded them to Irish Water.

Additional reporting George Lee